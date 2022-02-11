No-Knock Warrants in Minnesota: Explained

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis City Hall

Amir Locke, 22, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team during the execution of a no-knock warrant last week. Officers were searching for a homicide suspect, Locke’s 17-year-old cousin Mekhi Speed, who was arrested on Monday in Winona. The body camera footage shows Locke, who was not a suspect in the investigation, rising from a couch, under a blanket, and holding a gun as officers entered. Police fired at least three shots almost immediately, according to the video released. He was killed within nine seconds of entry to the apartment.

After the March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, the debate surrounding no-knock warrants heightened across the U.S. Locke’s killing last week reignited the conversation over no-knock warrants in Minneapolis in recent days, as students walked out of school and hundreds of people marched through downtown in protest, demanding a ban on no-knock warrants. So where does the state currently stand on their use?

What are no-knock warrants?

No-knock warrants allow police officers to enter a person’s home outside of the 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. “daylight” window without knocking before entrance, and in some instances, without announcing their presence before entrance.

No-knock warrants grew increasingly popular during the Nixon administration alongside the rise of the war on drugs, said Rachel Moran, associate professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, during a Minneapolis City Council meeting on Monday probing the use of no-knock warrants.

Since then, the warrants have been used across the country and are extremely controversial because of their potentially dangerous outcomes: both police officers and residents have died in the execution of such warrants. Between 2010 to 2016, at least 94 people were killed in the U.S. as a result of no-knock warrants. Thirteen of those were police officers, according to Moran.

"Because it allows police to surprise people inside the residence, they do carry a heightened degree of danger," Moran said.

No-knock warrants can be executed to allow officers to search for evidence before it can be destroyed. They also allow police to enter imminently dangerous situations. More information about the warrants used at Locke's apartment complex was released on Thursday.

What is the Minneapolis policy on no-knock warrants?

In November 2020, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a new policy regulating MPD's use of no-knock warrants, which has been referred to as a "ban" (including by Frey's campaign), and did not actually affect the knock requirement at all, Moran said.

"What Mayor Frey's November 2020 policy did was require Minneapolis police in most situations to announce their presence before crossing the threshold into a residence," Moran said. "So they could open the residence without knocking, but they were then required to announce their presence before crossing the threshold. Unfortunately, we see this exact example playing out in the body camera footage of Amir Locke."

The Minneapolis Police Department, which had been conducting roughly 139 no-knock warrants per year, issued new guidelines: an officer could ask a judge for either a “knock-and-announce” entry search warrant or a no-knock search warrant.

If the judge granted the first option—a knock-and-announce entry search warrant—an officer would have to knock, announce their presence and intent, and give residents reasonable time to respond before entering. The officer could not merely force his or her way into the building.

If the judge granted the second option, a no-knock search warrant, the officer would be faced with a second decision: whether or not to announce presence.

An announced entrance is classified as an announcement preceding a breach whereas an unannounced entrance is classified as a breach preceding an announcement. The only instance in which an officer could enter unannounced would be if he or she claimed that making an announcement would lead to “imminent danger of physical harm.”

Although these guidelines didn’t actually change much about no-knock warrants in Minneapolis, the biggest outcome was that there was an established line for when an announcement had to be made.

Fast forward to September 2021, and MPD issued another policy regulating no-knock warrants: In order to be approved, an officer, “Must get approval from two superiors for a no-knock warrant application and the department must track and report to the state the use and outcome of no knock warrants requested and executed,” MinnPost reported.

Minneapolis voters approved a charter amendment in November 2021 that puts the mayor in charge of making policy on policing, in addition to leading the operations of most city departments.

What's changed since the killing of Amir Locke?

On Friday, Feb. 4, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a moratorium on the request and execution of no-knock warrants in response to Locke’s killing.

In the meantime, MPD will work hand in hand with DeRay McKesson and Dr. Pete Kraska—national experts who helped develop Breonna’s Law in Louisville—to review MPD policy, according to the City of Minneapolis. The moratorium will be in place for as long as it takes to get the policy settled.

By definition, a moratorium is merely a suspension of activity, whereas a ban is a prohibition. This means that while no-knock warrants are currently discouraged in Minneapolis, they can still be issued under certain circumstances. The city decided against a ban because it wanted to have an exception to the rule for particularly dangerous situations.

What would a ban on no-knock warrants look like?

At Monday’s City Council meeting, University of St. Thomas law student Sarah Murtada, a member of the school's Community Justice Project, shared five parts to creating an effective ban:

Warrants must happen during daylight hours (7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.).

Officers must knock before entering the threshold of a house.

Officers must repeatedly announce their presence as law enforcement clearly.

Officers must wait a reasonable period of time before entry (30 seconds would generally be considered reasonable).

There must be efficient reporting and transparency to the public when warrants are issued (which includes monthly record keeping and recording body camera footage).

The reporting on warrants could include the number of announced and unannounced entries, injuries and deaths from warrants, and summary data on the demographics and locations of warrants, which disproportionately impact people of color. While the state data is imperfect, of 94 reported people who faced a no-knock warrant between September 2021 and February 2022 in Minnesota, 66 were reported as Black, whereas 24 were white.

Essentially, a ban modeled after this structure would give residents the opportunity to answer the door. Cities such as Indianapolis and Sante Fe have similar practices in place.

Although it does not have a ban, St. Paul police haven't executed a no-knock warrant since 2016. The homicide clearance rate (the percentage of homicide investigations solved) in 2020 for Minneapolis was 37 percent—in St. Paul, it was 91 percent. Neither city has had an officer killed by violence in 17 years, according to Murtada.

"We are looking at these two cities, one that uses no-knock warrants and one that doesn't, and we're not seeing any difference in officer safety, and we're also not seeing that no-knock warrants create a higher clearance rate or solve more crimes," Murtada said.

Where does Minnesota stand in this debate?

Three states—Oregon, Florida, and Virginia—currently have legislation that bans no-knock warrants. Minnesota does not.

An effort is currently underway by DFL lawmakers to add restrictions on no-knock warrants in the state. Gov. Walz has said that he supports a statewide review of the use of no-knock warrants for further reforms.

On a federal level, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which among other reforms would have added more restrictions on the issuing of no-knock warrants, failed to make it through the Senate after being passed in the House of Representatives last year.

On Thursday, Locke's family called on President Biden to ban no-knock warrants nationally.