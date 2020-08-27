When the State Fair Was Last Cancelled by a Virus

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Big crowd at the State Fair

It's the summer of 1946 and America is ready to party. World War II is over and our GIs are back home. But as our Greatest Generation merrily starts into creating one of our biggest generations, a virus starts rearing its ugly head. And while polio, which primarily caused infant paralysis, wasn’t COVID-19, it unfolded in an eerily similar way.

According to a 1996 Pioneer Press story commemorating the 50th anniversary of that joyful summer that wasn’t, “In those days, newspapers covered polio like they covered sports, with a daily tally on the number of cases confirmed.” Sound familiar? So is the fact that, as the infection rate opened up, society closed down. “Swimming pools and beaches were closed, low attendance at movie theaters threatened the film industry,” the Pi Press story continued.

In early April of this year, as COVID-19 surged, the Winona Daily News mined its 1946 archives to see how the state’s last major viral surge unfolded.

“While it is not suggested that the activities in which children are usually engaged in the summer are at present to be discontinued, keep children away from the movies, parties, beaches and swimming pools as much as possible,” a Winona city health officer told the paper on July 18, 1946.

Things were gloomier by August 3rd. The paper noted that Minneapolis’s health commissioner suggested anyone under the age of 15 be barred from public spaces ranging from amusement parks to churches. Only four days later and the Winona Daily News (then the Winona Republican Herald) printed an AP story declaring that polio had become an “epidemic in scattered areas” throughout the country. By the 12th, it was announced that children’s events and 4-H activities would be cancelled at the State Fair.

“Since one of the cornerstones of our 4-H work is the promotion of health,” a representative said in the story, “we would be untrue to our purpose if we risked the life of any Minnesota boy or girl through a statewide assembly during the present crisis.”

August 14th brought the grimmest news yet. “The Minnesota State Fair was ordered canceled by Dr. A.J. Chesley, secretary of the state department of health,” read the morning edition. Ouch!

See, 2020? Things could be worse. Instead of having months to come to grips with the fact that we wouldn’t be ending this summer wearing elastic-waisted shorts and a fanny pack full of Tums, we could have found out after we’d already bought the Tums.