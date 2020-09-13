Why Niko Georgiades Is Livestreaming Protests for Unicorn Riot

× Expand Photos by Michael J. Spear Niko Georgiades with camera Niko Georgiades covering a march for Breonna Taylor on June 26th

In the weeks of protest that followed George Floyd’s murder, many of us greatly expanded our media diets. Afternoons were often highlighted by the mayor or the governor’s televised press conferences, and the space around those was filled with MPR and the Star Tribune. But as sunset approached, those who really wanted to dial into the action on the ground in Minneapolis would toss traditional media aside and tune in to Twitter to catch the hands-down best live coverage of the protests: Unicorn Riot.

Cofounded five years ago by Niko Georgiades, Unicorn Riot is a nonprofit media platform devoted to covering protest movements and root causes of social and environmental issues. During the first week of unrest, Georgiades—the platform’s ace reporter—and his crew were responsible for hellishly surreal footage from inside the burning Third Precinct. But what really set Unicorn Riot’s work apart was Georgiades’s interviewing style, which focused on what protesters were thinking and feeling. It felt like a new kind of protest journalism, the crux of which was employing a tone more sympathetic to protesters than the authorities they were protesting. For those of us watching from our couches, it was like we were right there with Georgiades.

Unicorn Riot started building its audience by covering the protests that followed the deaths of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile, as well as protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock. An equal opportunity protest coverage org, Unicorn Riot was even at the Liberate Minnesota anti-quarantine protests at the State Capitol this spring.

Before becoming the Edward R. Murrow of protest coverage, Georgiades, now 38, grew up in Clarks Grove, a small town outside of Albert Lea.

“My dad was a white man from northern Minnesota, and he taught me about being a white settler on stolen Indigenous land,” he says. “My mom was a Greek transplant, and a lot of my family had been tortured and killed by fascist dictators in the 1930s.”

His parents both worked in counseling, but after breaking his neck in a basketball game when he was 12, Georgiades went in the wrong direction and was ultimately locked up at Red Wing’s youth prison 11 times. It wasn’t until getting a job driving a van at a nonprofit youth programming center that he found his purpose.

“This wasn’t the white nonprofit industry either,” he says, “where cats are getting a bunch of philanthropy thrown their way. This is gritty, grimy community work—organizing, trying to get parents together, trying to get youth together.”

It was from that work that he learned how to communicate and how to stitch together a narrative. Now he’s telling the story of a new movement intent on changing the way our community is policed. I interviewed Georgiades on MSPtv three weeks after Floyd’s murder, as a conversation started by the protests was beginning to transition into a deeper discussion of policy. We talked about covering how we got here.

When did you first see the George Floyd video?

I saw Darnella Frazier’s 10-minute video that was posted on Facebook that night. It was like a snuff film. So Unicorn Riot, as a platform, we knew we needed to bring more context to it, so I screen captured the video, put it in Premiere, and started editing it. We got a couple quotes from Michelle Gross, the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. We put in what John Elder, the public information officer for the Minneapolis Police Department, said at 1:30 am during his press conference, where it was, like, total lies contradicting the video. And then we found out that Derek Chauvin was the murderer. So immediately, I knew that this is going to be really bad. That was going to have a real big impact on the community. And so, we made an article and a video and put it out.

Then what?

And then I went to sleep and got a couple hours, and then the next day the vigil happened. And seeing the amount of people there, I knew we were in for something different than Minneapolis had ever seen.

Backing up, you founded Unicorn Riot five years ago, in response to the Jamar Clark shooting?

We started before Jamar Clark’s murder, but that played a big part in it. It was a group of people who were putting in a lot of work, independent-media-wise, from before Occupy Wall Street time. We had people working Tar Sands Blockade, Indigenous rights issues, and we all realized that we should have an organization to pull all of our independent media together—a place where we could have the editorial autonomy to get it out. Right now, we’re about eight people deep, and we’re spread out through America, as well as South Africa.

× Expand Niko Georgiades interviewing

Seems to have worked.

But in the beginning, we chose the route of being an educational nonprofit. None of us were in this for the money. We license all of our media in Creative Commons licenses. We don’t have paywalls. We don’t have corporate sponsors. We don’t have commercials. Our mission is to bring context to social and environmental struggles, bringing a voice from the community, as well as spotlighting sustainable alternatives.

So, do you consider yourself a journalist?

Yes, I do. At Unicorn Riot we consider ourselves journalists and multimedia makers and artists.

What role does objectivity play in your reporting?

I didn’t go to journalism school. I didn’t really live my life planning to be a journalist. I was a teacher for a long time, working with youth. And I still do youth programming work with a nonprofit called We Win Institute. I was organizing and on the frontlines. And so, it was really difficult for me to start to make that separation. It took a lot of deconstructing of how I was viewing certain situations to really say, “OK, I’m covering this as a journalist, and this is my duty now.” Like, if the police start shooting people, I can’t stop and put the mic down and start throwing a rock. Obviously, there’re a lot of people who say we are biased. There are people even in the mainstream media who call us left wing or a radical group of “citizen journalists.” Sometimes that’s just based on what we cover.

During your coverage of the Floyd protests, people started recognizing you as the Unicorn Riot guy. You clearly have fans now. Is that a good thing for your work?

I feel like mostly it’s really good. These types of relationships are built, and we try to build them with trust, and we try to build them with a sense of love. This is as much the community’s platform as it is ours. But it’s definitely interesting. Maybe the second or third night, people I’ve never seen were coming up to us like, “Oh, my goodness, Niko of Unicorn Riot! Oh my god.” The first night or two, I would come up to folks and they were like, “Well, how many viewers do you have?” And they wanted to do a fact check to see how many viewers there were to see if it was worth coming on the live stream for a minute. That was funny too.

From time to time people contact our magazine to ask for their image to be taken out of a story. Have you ever honored any take-down requests?

It’s a really important question. It’s a part of the security culture of just being out there in general. What we try to do in our edited videos is blur faces if it’s a specific moment where it’s maybe illegal activity. But it gets really tough when you’re live streaming because, again, there’s a million other people that have their cameras out and there’s already all these CCTV cameras everywhere and everybody on the corner has a camera.

× Expand Inside of the looted Third Precinct Unicorn Riot’s footage from inside of the looted Third Precinct before rioters set it ablaze

Yeah, these days, everyone’s got a camera out.

So, what I really try to do is pay attention to where I’m pointing the camera. I wanted to bring the audience into the precinct. But I also wanted to be very careful and considerate of others who were already in there. We’re constantly having conversations about live streaming direct actions where you don’t focus on people’s faces. If you’re going to see them do specific things, make sure it’s really dark. We’re not there to document for the police. We know the police are watching the streams. That’s a fact. Now, that also plays a part into, like, “Ah, should we even stream from these things?” That’s a bigger question that we’ve all wrestled with. But in general, most of the time, we tried to stay really consistent, really protective. When I went into the precinct, I tried not to get faces. It’s a cost-benefit analysis versus not going into the precinct at all. I made that decision on the fly thinking about those things.

Who was driving the protests?

Most of the people on the frontlines were the youth. I even saw some of my ex-students. It was amazing to even hear from them in front of the precinct as it was burning. Hear people talking about generational trauma and why this was happening. I think the thing I was most proud of was just allowing the community to speak as to why this was happening. Everything is burning around us. Why? Why is this all burning?

The street energy was so hype that it pushed into the different energies of mothers’ groups, people who’ve lost their loved ones to killings from the police. The different groups that have been putting it down for years. Then you had the Black Visions Collective, the new Reclaim the Block—an assortment of folks from Black Lives Matter Minneapolis. So, with all of these tactics working together, we saw how quickly the conversation could change. Time will tell if that will bring real change.

You were shot by rubber bullets while wearing a Unicorn Riot helmet, with a press badge, while carrying a camera. Do you think the police were aiming for you on purpose?

We got targeted three times specifically. Right after curfew, they shot multiple rounds at us and they missed every time, thankfully. And they threw a flashbang right at our feet. Nobody else was around us. We had identified ourselves as press numerous times. We were there with cameras. It was clear we were press. That same day, I was trying to cross the street and they said I couldn’t. The cop said, “You, sir, are part of the problem, if not the whole problem.” And I was like, “Wait, what?” And so that was also, like, a targeted response to either press in general, or it’s at Unicorn Riot, and at me.

I don’t know if you followed the Minnesota Freedom Fund controversy—they raised an unbelievable amount of money, more than $30 million. I don’t know if Unicorn Riot made millions, but I’m sure people are supporting your work with donations. So how transparent are you going to be about how you spend that money?

Yeah, we definitely didn’t get the $30 million or whatever other folks were getting. After five years we had about $8,000 in our checking account. And then we got a grant for coronavirus coverage. Which was a big deal. So now with this incredible, humbling, amazing support, we can build something. Unfortunately, as a collective, we haven’t had a specific meeting about it. So, I’m going to be speaking from my own personal perspective. One idea is to create youth programming for media work, to create the next generation of media creators. We want to make space for Black journalists. We want to make space for the new wave of journalism and also for giving back to the community.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.