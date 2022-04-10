The Fantasies of Newbery-Winning Author Kelly Barnhill

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Kelly Barnhill on snowy bridge Fantasy writer Kelly Barnhill on a bridge in her happy place, along Minnehaha Creek

What lies within the writing room of a famous fantasy novelist? A crystal ball, a scrying cauldron, a small singing frog in a silver pillbox? Kelly Barnhill is such a writer, and her writing room is tucked in a smallish house smack-dab in the middle of south Minneapolis, in the dramatic water-laced bit where Lake Nokomis and Lake Hiawatha braid themselves into Minnehaha Creek before the creek leaps off Minnehaha Falls to join the Mississippi. I had to see it.

Barnhill is famous mainly for her book The Girl Who Drank the Moon, the 2017 Newbery Medal winner (the highest prize in children’s literature) reportedly in development for a movie at Fox Animation. But Barnhill has long written for both children and adults, with smaller distribution than her international best seller, and this looks to be the year her moral universe of interesting dragons breaks wide.

She has an eye-popping three books coming out over the next year: Most recently, The Ogress and the Orphans (a fairy tale for kids about an unfairly maligned good ogre and a duplicitous glittering dragon who enters politics); When Women Were Dragons (an alt-history for adults, written as a memoir, about society concealing how certain women turn into dragons and then do good works and are happy, due out in May 2022); and The Crane Husband (a different kind of fairy tale for adults set for release in winter 2023). She’s a New York Times best seller and a winner of the World Fantasy Award, and she’s been praised by The New York Times for building a book as “exciting and layered as classics like Peter Pan or The Wizard of Oz.”

Personally, I can’t get enough of her lazy swamp monster Glerk or teeny-tiny dragon Fyrian—they’re that iconic and whimsy-capturing. Where does it all come from? What will I find in Barnhill’s writing room? Magic? Yes! It has to be magic. I rang the doorbell.

For a while, we chatted while sitting on a comfy gray couch. Her big white hound-mix puppy Penelope, needy and unsettled, kept awkwardly hopping on and off Barnhill’s lap as only an unsettled 60-pound dog can.

I’ve known Barnhill for a while. I think I pinged her for public school advice for my kids a while back, and we became friends, but I think even then I was aware of the legend of the public high school and middle school English teacher turned star who sparkled out of south Minneapolis. I knew her well enough to know she actively avoids talking about her “self.” The very concept makes her gray eyes lift to a farther horizon as her mouth twists and she tries to wriggle to that better life on that horizon. Kelly Barnhill, in real life, prefers to talk about policy. How to fix the public schools, for instance: Assess kids’ individual real-life situations, such as homelessness or medical fragility, and fund by state, not local property tax, to meet such situations.

In fact, she’ll talk at length about anything but Kelly Barnhill. “When I first met her, she was talking fast and stumbling over her words, like there was too much going on in her head and it was all trying to spill out at once,” Pete Hautman recalled. He’s another famous local kids’ author, who taught Barnhill as part of the Loft Mentor Series and was an early champion. “I thought, My God, what have I got myself into? But then you get to know her and read her writing, and she has voice coming out of every pore of her body. She actually has influenced my work quite a bit, reigniting my love of fairy tales, fancy, childlike wonder, all that good stuff.” Hautman said you’ll see that influence in his fall release, The Rat Queen.

Barnhill’s newest, The Ogress and the Orphans, asks, “What do neighbors owe one another?” Barnhill’s newest, The Ogress and the Orphans, asks, “What do neighbors owe one another?”

So, yes to talking about dragons. More about herself? No! “After the Newbery, I didn’t like that at all,” Barnhill told me. “When I published my first two books, I requested that my picture not appear on them. It’s not the writer who matters; it’s the reader who matters,” she explained as we settled in.

“We do kid readers and literacy a disservice by putting authors on pedestals. This whole cult of personality stuff I really dislike and try to avoid. Fame is bad for people; it makes them do bad things,” said Barnhill, whose work typically features bad, society-wrecking things done by people, so she has considered bad things. “I’d rather be able to write my books and send them into the world and not be in the picture at all.”

I then explained that we were enmeshed, at that point, in a very meta place to start an interview—because profiles are necessarily about “selves.” We had just started to get to some details about her childhood in Uptown, not too far from the Dunn Brothers on 34th and Hennepin (which interestingly used to be Vons superette that had a mural of a dish running away from a spoon), when all hell broke loose. The dog leapt for the door! Barnhill’s father, Tim Regan, arrived, carrying a pan of apple cake. Simultaneously, in came Barnhill’s oldest, Elliott, home from college, wearing Star Trek: The Next Generation onesie pajamas, to deliver an update on Barnhill’s youngest, who was upstairs with a headache. Tim Regan, I craned my neck to discover, was gray-haired with Paul Bunyan–like energy, big and hearty and booming.

Before all the tumult, I had just absorbed the information that Tim Regan is a sort of Minnesota Atticus Finch, an Irish Catholic lawyer who took the state to court to fight for the rights of a homeless man in a coma to have an independent guardian and won. I knew he was a lifetime supporter of local saint Char Madigan and, in 1977, he helped draw up the papers for her for the first battered women’s shelter in the state. I knew he had five children, of which Kelly is the oldest, and that they all went into some form of highly educated community service: two doctors, two teachers (Barnhill is one of those; she teaches writing at Hamline University to this day), and MinnPost’s Artscape columnist, Sheila Regan.

I knew her father and mother—Jennifer Regan, a teacher—had raised Kelly to have the sort of childhood a fantasy writer should have, absolutely immersed in fairy tales—so immersed that she spent most of her fifth through eighth grade years dragging a sibling or two behind her in a little red wagon down Holmes Avenue to the heart of Uptown, over to the Walker Library, where she became the child queen of interlibrary loan, summoning rare or out-of-print fairy tale collections from all over the country.

What I was not prepared for was how Tim Regan would suddenly appear as if summoned by scrying cauldron to provide colorful quotes to make a shy, famous daughter’s “self” rush in. “She was an oddball,” said Regan of Barnhill’s Catholic-school childhood at Linden Hills’ St. Thomas the Apostle’s Carondelet Catholic School. “She did not do herself any favors with the pretty girls, constantly toting around quaint and curious volumes of forgotten lore—that no one has checked out of any library anywhere since 1953!”

Barnhill liked to carry those volumes down to the abandoned trolley platform in the scrub overlooking the lake now called Bde Maka Ska and spend her time alternately reading and peering down to the lake path, imagining the lives of the passersby. “It’s difficult to find a middle grade author who was not bullied as a child. It’s a very common origin story,” Barnhill pushed back, laughing.

I protested that while Barnhill might not have done herself favors with the pretty children during the Carter and Reagan years, she did, in fact, do both herself and the culture favors in the long run.

“You are defending her because you don’t know about the penguin thing,” said her father, dismissing my irrelevant argument and moving on to quiz his grandchild about Chaucer.

“I got really into penguins as a child,” explained Barnhill in an aside. “It was too much.”

Meanwhile, her father boomed across the room to Elliott, who was eating apple cake, “Read that second half of the letter you emailed me.” Elliott paused to open his phone to summon Diana Wynne Jones’s account of attending Tolkien lectures at St. Anne’s College at Oxford in the 1950s. Elliott read: “I sat there obdurately despite all his mumbling and talking with his face pressed up to the blackboard, forcing him to go on expounding every week how you could start with a simple quest narrative and, by gradually twitching elements as it went along, arrive at the complex and entirely different story of Chaucer’s ‘Pardoner’s Tale’—a story that still contains the excitement of the quest narrative that seeded it.”

Barnhill, son, and father then erupted in a flurry of argument about whether the quest of “The Pardoner’s Tale”—namely, to find death—is fulfilled or in fact subverted when everyone dies.

× Expand Kelly Barnhill reading Kelly Barnhill, international powerhouse, at home, where all the magic happens.

“Fairy tales teach you that evil exists in the world, and pain exists, and loss exists, but we do persist, and fairy tales become their own kind of tool . . . and help us make sense of a world that often baffles us.” Kelly Barnhill

And I, sitting quietly by, learned where a fairy tale writer comes from! Then, in an instant, Barnhill stood and said, “We’ll never get a word in,” as she led me to her writing room, a pantry-sized rectangle just off the kitchen. She pressed the door closed behind her as poor Penny the puppy hound whined on the other side to join in.

At last I asked Barnhill the questions I had been dying to cover—about the nature of fairy tales and the difference between fairy tales for adults and fairy tales for children.

“Fairy tales have an elemental quality that’s useful,” explained Barnhill as I jotted down notes about the blue of her writing room walls, that low-light blue of ocean after sunset, or twilight glimpsed through pines. “What I like about fairy tales is they weren’t for children: They were for everyone. Cautionary tales about foundational relationships—brothers on a journey, a brother and a sister hanging on to one another in the deep, dark wood. They are mostly seeded in a reality of deprivation and want, which means everything’s on a razor’s edge. The relationships that endure are the ones that transform you and allow you to transform others. Fairy tales teach you that evil exists in the world, and pain exists, and loss exists, but we do persist, and fairy tales become their own kind of tool, like the magic napkin that opens to reveal a feast or boots to take you over the ocean. They become themselves the map that gets you through or the sword at your side and help us make sense of a world that often baffles us.”

“So you found them and they helped you make sense of the world as a child in Uptown. And now you make them for everyone else?” I asked, noting the buoyant, glittering blue orb—okay, yoga ball—of her chair.

“Yup,” she said, pointing out the tree that gives her a private petal snowdrift every May, when crab apple blossoms turn the yard white.

She then went on to explain her current thinking about fairy tales. Those for middle grade readers— say, fourth to eighth grade—such as the Harry Potter books, look forward: “Forward to the life they are stepping into. They are trying to understand the whole world,” she said. “What is justice? What is friendship? What does it mean to be a hero?” Young adult books, like the Twilight series, don’t look forward but inward, she said. “Who am I, and do I matter? A lot of YA focuses on choices that define us that we can’t undo. ‘I was never a person who does X, but now I have done X, and I will be that person forever.’ As adults we might know that’s not true, but at 15 it sure feels true.” For adults, said Barnhill, the view is backward. “How the hell did I get here—and what does that mean?”

I brought up the books of this year: The Ogress and the Orphans is about someone perceived as bad, an ogre, and the good choices she makes and the duplicitous mayor. “It’s my most Catholic book,” she agreed. “What does it mean to be a neighbor? Do we each have a responsibility to do a little good in the world?” Meanwhile, the adult tale When Women Were Dragons is looking back on how various forces conspire to hide the fact that women periodically transform into dragons. Particularly, according to the book, “On April 25, 1955, between the hours of 11:45 am and half past two, Central Time, 642,987 American women—wives and mothers all—became dragons. All at once. A mass dragoning.”

As I listened to her talk about her work, I looked around, surveying her thin desk, at best like a teenager’s desk in the 1950s, and thought, This is where it happens, the birthplace of all these new tales. At this desk? In fact, it was left behind in an earlier house of Barnhill’s. It wasn’t much of a desk—that is, until she yanked open a drawer, and there it was: the treasure. Dozens of black-covered notebooks, what she calls “draft zero” of all the books but her first. When her kids were little, she’d keep her notebook in her purse, take the kids to the McDonald’s with the playland on Hiawatha Avenue, and buy everyone something off the Dollar Menu if they didn’t bug her for an hour.

Barnhill went on to explain her many ideas about handwriting, about creativity going free when your hand’s movement forces both left and right brain to interact. She told me that when her kids were little she did most of her writing when a mom would, for a few hours before the kids wake up, here in the blue room in the dark, overlooking the creek, where deer wander and blue herons hunt. Now that her kids are grown (22, 19, and 17), she writes during normal “banker’s hours,” as she likes to say. She revises by reading aloud, sometimes 90 drafts, sitting on her buoyant blue orb, her voice bouncing off the blue walls, turning handwriting into gold, or at least a golden Newbery Medal. Is that enough fantasy to satisfy me?

“Kelly!” boomed her father from the other room. “We have a problem!”

Poor Penelope! The mystery behind her unsettledness was now solved. “Oh Penny, oh baby, are you sick?” cried Barnhill, fetching paper towels.

And the mystery I arrived with hours earlier was settled, too. What kind of writing room broods up and hatches an infinite supply of new dragons? Just a plain blue room, actually, one with a smallish desk that’s just a thin door away from a big, full life.