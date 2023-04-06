New Twins Season Comes with New Target Field Additions

× Expand Target Field Target Field

When the snow starts to melt and warm spring temperatures fill the air, there’s one thing we all know for certain: Baseball season is back, baby! Snacking on a hot dog and some peanuts during America’s favorite pastime might be tradition, but Target Field’s downtown Minneapolis baseball haven is offering a whole new array of snacks, sights, and game day activities for Twins fans during their fourteenth season kicking off this Friday.

The 2023 Home Opener against the Houston Astros was postponed from April 6 to April 7 to avoid frigid temps, with all of the opening day festivities—Breakfast on the Plaza, the official gate opening, the first pitch of the season thrown by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and free Twins’ “TC” hats for the first 20,000 ticket holders—following suit. While you’re basking in the 50 degree sun and taking in all of the Target Field sights, be sure to check out these new happenings around the stadium.

Scoreboard 2.0

Here’s one thing that’ll be impossible to miss. Tapping in as the sixth largest in the MLB and 76 percent larger than the stadium’s previous, Target Field’s new scoreboard is a 178-foot-wide, edgeless high-definition LED screen that brings every pitch up close and personal. While you’re at it, be sure to take a peek at the newly updated “Minne and Paul” Celebration sign in centerfield and the revolving Baseball Medallion sitting on the “Twins Tower” across the way in the right field corner.

More MN Food Vendors

Since the ballpark opened its gates in 2010, Target Field has prided itself on being one of the most hyperlocal foodie stadiums in the game. This season, there'll be several new Minnesota-made restaurants, bars, and snack spots added to the concourses, many of whom you’ve probably tasted before like Official Fried Chicken, Union Hmong Kitchen, T-Rex Cookie, Jonny Pops, and Soul Bowl.

Security Updates

When Twins fans enter Target Field this season, the security process is going to be quicker, easier, and more effective thanks to the military vetted Evolv AI weapons detection security system. Debuting at the season opener, the no-hassle walk-through system will be installed at every stadium entrance, and eliminates the need for guests to empty their pockets or have their bag searched at entry.

New Things to Do

Whether you’re in the mood to do a little shopping or some art-seeing, Target Field’s new stadium additions have you covered. The stadium’s new Creator’s Corner spotlights three Twins Territory businesses owned by women or BIPOC folk, and offers a season-long stay inside of the stadium’s Gate 34. This year, Must Be Ruff, Native Roots Trading Post and SJC Body Love will be moving in, with new businesses coming in each subsequent year.

While you’re in the shopping spirit, be sure to wander into the Twins New Era Team Store. All of the Twins Team locations underwent major renovations to match the club's brand revamp during this year's off-season – something they haven’t done since the team’s 1987 season. Two new additions to the store include authentic and replica jerseys for Minnesota’s four new on-field uniforms and a wide selection of looks inspired by the club’s new primary logo, plus a new modernized color scheme and feel blanketing the shopping headquarters.

For the art-loving Twins fans out there, head to the Tall Ball Tavern near Section 229. Sitting outside will be a brand new art installation dedicated to upper midwestern women in baseball and their past, present, and future. The new piece was spearheaded by the Twins’ Women’s Initiative Network.

2023 Season Opener Roster

The opening game roster has many newbies to Minnesota. Over the past three years, the Twins have traded for some high-end starters including Kenta Maeda, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Joe Ryan, and Pablo Lopez, who’ll all be hitting the field at Friday’s game. The entire roster includes Max Kepler, Carlos Correra, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach, Jose Miranda, Nick Gordon, Joey Gallo, Christian Vazquez, Michael A. Taylor, and Twins newcomer, Pablo Lopez.