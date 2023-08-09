New Music Festival Comes to North Loop

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams North Loop skyline

The North Loop is closing part of 3rd Avenue North to cars and opening it to music lovers on September 10, with the debut North by North Loop Music Festival, organized by the Hewing Hotel.

The street will be closed off between Washington Avenue and 2nd Street North (the area between Monte Carlo and MartinPatrick3). Bands performing at the event include local artists, among them Ber, Lissie, Chastity Brown, Nur-D, Turn Turn Turn, Honeybutter, and Mike Kota, performing across two stages.

The festival describes itself as “a one of a kind concert that celebrates the North Loop, music, and the artists who create the soundscape of our city,” according to the event’s homepage.

The festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m., with on-street businesses like Hewing Hotel and Modist Brewery offering fest-goers an assortment of killer cocktails, if dancing to the music leaves them too thirsty. Local food trucks will also be scattered throughout the street, offering attendees a delicious spot to refuel.

Visit the event website for more information about the event and to purchase tickets.