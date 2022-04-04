Theater Mu's New Eyes Festival Returns

× Expand Courtesy of Theater Mu Theater Mu New Eyes Festival

Theater Mu’s New Eyes Festival, an annual series of staged readings by Asian American playwrights, is coming back this weekend.

The theater’s longest running tradition will take place in-person April 9-10 at Mu’s studio in St. Paul. It will feature new works by Mu’s Andrew W. Mellon Foundation playwright-in-residence Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, longtime Mu artist and playwright Katie Ka Vang, composer Melissa Li, and Keiko Green, a recent Mu Tang Clan member, which is the theater's playwrights incubator program.

Duangphouxay Vongsay and Vang have been associated with Theater Mu for about a decade.

“New Eye’s Festival is a core part of the Theater Mu’s mission to make space for Asian American stories, so it is wonderful having both longtime and newer Mu playwrights involved this year,” said Lily Tung Crystal, the artistic director, in a statement.

The New Eyes Festival began in 1993 as an outlet for new, full-length Asian American theater works to gain traction.

The festival's goal is to help playwrights develop their work and smooth out any imperfections. Staged readings are performed without sets and costumes. After shows, playwrights often will ask audience members for input and feedback on their work.

On Saturday April 9, the thrilling sci-fi comedy Kung Fu Zombies Vs. Shaman Warrior written by Duangphouxay Vongsay will begin at 4:00 p.m. Following that, Again, written by Vang and composed by Li will be performed at 7:30 p.m.

Between shows, audience members will be encouraged to purchase dinner for a discounted rate at KCM EggRolls food truck.

The coming-of-age story Exotic Deadly: or the MSG Play, written by Keiko Green, will start at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday April 10.

The New Eyes Festival is free to attend, but advanced RSVPs are requested to reserve a seat. Guests are required to wear face masks at all times, in addition to showing either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours.

“During this time, we fight hate and racism by telling our stories and giving voice to our communities,” Tung Crystal added. “Each of these stories is so unique, representing the depth and breadth of the Asian American experience. What other event allows us to present a zombie apocalypse and a heartfelt musical together on the same day?”