New Mia Exhibit Visualizes Intergenerational Care in Black Communities

For those seeking an opportunity for a new perspective, or to be seen, Nurturing, and Other Rituals of Protection will be the first-ever solo exhibition for Minnesota-based artist Jovan C. Speller at the Minneapolis Institute of Art on March 19.

The exhibition will emphasize the importance of intergenerational care in Black culture while aestheticizing the security of a community too often targeted, misunderstood, and misrepresented in public spaces. Through Speller’s photographs and an installation that portrays a living room, the exhibition presents a story of possibility and the potential for hope for Black families in every American community.

While creating this series, Speller intended to examine joy and possibility. “Lately, I’ve been drawing inspiration from imagining futures in which traumas are healed, people are seen, and grace is given,” she said. “I’m inspired to create spaces that push against and challenge Blackness as ‘other’.”

Speller’s aestheticization of ancestral shelter is recreated as a shared family space–the sense of comfort, safety, and familiarity it provides. Viewers can expect to find themselves inside a depiction of her grandmother’s living room, with details such as floral wallpaper, a clear-vinyl-covered sofa, and sounds associated with domesticity filling the room. The gallery will feature her newest photographic work centered on intergenerational protection and familial relationships in Black communities.

As this is her first solo exhibit, Speller says this is a milestone in her career that she wants to celebrate. “It was reaffirming to be able to connect with the community in this way. Not just because of the continued isolation the pandemic has caused, but because it cemented my belief that spaces that allow for vulnerability, honesty, safety, and understanding are desperately lacking and sorely needed,” Speller said.

In addition to the exhibit at the Mia, Speller currently has a lenticular installation called, Conduction in Carriers of Posterity, featured in a group exhibition at Law Warschaw Gallery in Macalester College. She plans to expand that work into a larger series for Breckenridge Creative Arts in Colorado in 2023.

Nurturing, and Other Rituals of Protection runs from March 19–June 26. For more information, please visit Mia’s website.