New Biopic of The Replacements in the Works

× Expand Album cover of The Replacements' "Let It Be" The Replacements, Let It Be

‘Mats heads, brace yourselves: Josh Boone, the director behind the just released and long-awaited X-Men movie The New Mutants, announced in an interview that his next project will be an adaptation of Bob Mehr’s candid 2016 biography of The Replacements, Trouble Boys: The True Story of The Replacements.

“When we were shooting The New Mutants, I started working on, with [co-writer] Knate [Lee], we started working on an adaptation of Bob Mehr’s New York Times bestseller Trouble Boys, about the band The Replacements,” Boone said in an interview with GamesRadar.

Not much else is known about the project beyond the fact that the scripts are completed and roles are currently being cast. Nat Wolff, the former child star of the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band who collaborated with Boone in The Stand (set to stream on CBS All Access in December) and The Fault in Our Stars, is signed on to play the band's frontman Paul Westerberg. “He’s one of the best actors on the planet,” Boone said.

Meanwhile, Owen Teague, who also stars in The Stand, will play an older Tommy Stinson in the later half of the film (infamously, Tommy started playing bass in the rowdy punk band while he was just 13 years old). No word on who will play Tommy's older brother in the band, Bob Stinson, who passed away at 35, or drummer Chris Mars. Will it be filmed in Minneapolis too?

In other news, The Replacements have been putting out a steady stream of deluxe reissues from their catalog, including Pleased to Meet Me, which features the band’s final recordings as the original four piece for the first time and is being released in October.