All the New Attractions and Exhibits at the State Fair

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has announced that fair-goers will be able to enjoy several new attractions, exhibits, vendors, and programs for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here's what to expect this year.

Blue Ribbon BINGO

BINGO is making its debut at the Minnesota State Fair with proceeds supporting the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. BINGO sessions include five games and last about 30 minutes. BINGO packets of five sheets are $10 each and each sheet contains three cards to play per game. The first game will start at 9 a.m. each day, with games held approximately once per hour until the last session at 9 p.m. Winners will receive two admissions tickets to the 2022 or 2023 State Fair and a coveted blue ribbon. Located in Ramberg Center

Survival: The Exhibition

This immersive and engaging wilderness exhibit brings together guests of all ages to the world’s most awe-inspiring places, bringing together adventure, fun and science! How did humans survive in such rugged and wild terrain? From rainforests to high mountain peaks, and deep oceans to scorching deserts, visitors will be able to investigate, collaborate, problem-solve, build and collect their way to becoming a survival expert. Free with fair admission. Located in the North End Event Center

Mighty Rides at Midway

Two new rides will debut at the fair this year. For the daredevils, the Iron Dragon Coaster is a spectacular roller coaster that has plenty of hairpin turns, sudden drops, and plenty of airtime. For a thrill and a show, hop on the Music Express and fly at top speed (forward and backwards!) through dazzling lights and splashy music. Located at Mighty Midway

75 Years at the FFA Show at the Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota FFA is a statewide organization with programs that prepare members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. What began in 1948 with 47 boys exhibiting livestock has grown into an opportunity for more than 200 chapters across the state to participate in livestock and non-livestock competitions. This year, special programs and exhibit highlights will commemorate the State Fair’s partnership with FFA. Most FFA competitions are held at the Livestock Complex area and the Agriculture Horticulture Building; additional programs are held at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and the FFA Chapter House & Leadership Center

New Features at the Eco Experience

Yes, the State Fair is a wonderful place to stuff your face with all the best goodies, but it can also be a place that gives us the opportunity to educate ourselves. This award winning exhibit will showcase new features that highlight how to help improve the air, land, water and climate. This year, take a look at the world’s largest floating loon. It’s part roadside attraction in Virginia, Minnesota, and part serious-talk about how to reduce threats to the common loon. Also on display is a giant cardboard moose sculpture, made entirely from paper products. Dispose of your used cell phones and other devices in the Tech Dump Box, get helpful how-to ideas from a variety of reuse rental, and repair organizations from the area, and more! Located in the Progress Center

Agriculture Horticulture Building’s 75th Anniversary

One of the most iconic buildings at the State Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The Agriculture Horticulture Building is home to a variety of competitions, demonstrations and displays that help us better connect to the food we eat and educate ourselves in the world of agriculture.

New Creative Activities Competitions

Adventurous amateur bakers and chefs - look no further for a place to test your skills and compete for that coveted blue ribbon (and bragging rights, of course) than the State Fair this year. There are four new special contests: Great Chocolate Cake Contest, Low-to-No Sugar Showdown, Salad Bowl Tournament, and Supreme Sourdough Bread Contest.

New Livestock and Agriculture Competitions

Could there be anything cuter than a duck–running competition? The State Fair is holding its inaugural Running of the Ducks Competition on Tuesday, August 30, at 11 a.m. in the Poultry Barn. Also be sure to check out the Open Class Cow/Calf Supreme Competition on Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m., the Miniature and Walking Horses competition on September 1 and September 2., and the Western Saddle Clubs Association Pleasure Competition, where the horse rather than the rider is judged on their performance, on September 1 and September 2. Also be sure to check out the FFA Agricultural Interactive Exhibit/Demonstration Competition, where FFA youth from across the state are selected to present an interactive exhibit or demonstrate a skill connected to a career in agriculture.

5 New Stops on the History Walking Tour

For all the State Fair history buffs, don’t forget to take a trek through the History Walking Tour, a two-mile, 12-stop self-guided exploration of some of the State Fair’s most historically significant spots. Learn even more with five new additions to the tour: the One-Mile Track, the Plaza Bandstand, the Cattle Barn, Baldwin Park, and an exploration of Pets at the Fair throughout the years. Located throughout the fairgrounds

New Merchandise Vendors

More than 50 new merchandise vendors will grace the grounds this year, selling goods that include home and garden decor, gadgets, pet supplies, hobbies, beauty care, foodie fun, home solutions, threads, accessories, and more. These vendors join the nearly 900 existing merchants that offer a unique shopping experience on the fairgrounds. Located throughout the fairgrounds

New Fair Hours

Heads up! The State Fair has updated their hours of operation to determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff and vendors. Check out the new hours: