New Art Installation Underway at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport is beginning to unveil a new art installation in Terminal 1. Named The Aurora, the project by interactive sculptor Jen Lewin features a large, twisting aerial wave suspended in between ticketing and baggage claim through an oval opening, lit up by thousands of LED lights. The hanging metal frame of the new project was installed in preparation for the addition of LED lights in December.

The interactive piece will draw from live weather data to depict Minnesota’s varying seasons and weather patterns. Ben Owen, director of Arts@MSP says “The Aurora depicts the beauty of our region in an abstract way with a nod to the natural phenomenon of the aurora borealis.” On how he hopes the artwork will impact the space he says, “Our hope is that it will create a sparkling space for guests to bid their loved ones goodbye and to welcome them home at the conclusion of their journey.”

The artwork comes after public meetings and surveys in order to inform Lewin’s design and help to create a piece that would accurately reflect the region. On her commissioning of the piece, Lewin says “It is a true honor to be able to create new interactive artwork for the airport, which is such a dynamic public space,” adding that “My hope is to capture viewers for a moment of joy, dance, and playful connection.”

Commissioned to design the piece in 2018, Lewin and her team will work to complete the installation and test its interactive programming through the end of the year, as it is expected to make its debut in early 2021.