NCAA Women’s Final Four Is Coming to Minneapolis

× Expand NCAA Women's Final Four NCAA Women's Final Four

Minneapolis is getting ready to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four for the second time. In a press conference this morning, Minnesota Sports and Events announced a group of free events surrounding the championship game in the first weekend of April. The events range from concerts, red carpets and open practices.

“While the basketball will be highly competitive and a champion crowned, the Women’s Final Four is more than three games. We hope as many people as possible take advantage and experience all that is being offered during the week,” NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzmann said.

Start your weekend off with a trip to Tourney Town, a festival that celebrates women’s basketball and the Final Four teams with pep rallies and games at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Stick around at the convention center for the Super Saturday Concert which will have appearances by the championship teams bands, a DJ and a headliner, to attend, you must register for a free ticket. If you want to be closer to the buzz of the Target Center, hit the Party in the Plaza, the outdoor pre-game party with merch, games, food and plenty of photo opps. Heading out with the family? Women’s Final Four Bounce at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Sunday April 3, invites kids 18 and under to participate in a parade and group dribble through the streets of Minneapolis. The first 2,000 fans to participate get a free basketball and t-shirt.

Want to check out your team or the competition, the Target Center will host free open practices for the teams competing in Sunday's championship game. Cheer on the final two teams as they walk the red carpet on their way to the court on Sunday.

The 2022 Women’s Final Four will come to a head at the Target Center on Friday, April 1, with the national semifinals happening that evening at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The national championship game will be played on Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. All games will be streamed live on ESPN.

There are still ticket options available for single-session and all-session tickets.