National Science Foundation Grants U of M $7M for Urban Ecosystem Research

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced this week that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded the University of Minnesota with a $7,126,200 grant to study the urban ecosystem of the Twin Cities. Researchers will study the interactions between people and nature in the urban landscape, with the goal of learning how to improve environmental outcomes for all city residents. The grant will create the first urban long-term ecosystem research site in the Midwest.

“This grant will fund innovative research to help us better understand how urban nature affects our cities’ residents,” said Sen. Klobuchar in a press release. “I’m grateful to the National Science Foundation for making this research possible and helping us invest in the future of Minnesota’s urban areas.”

Researchers will also collaborate with community organizations, including the Bell Museum, to educate middle school students about urban ecosystems: the interactions between our lakes and parking lots, streams and streets, and buildings and gardens. Urban nature, as the grant notes, is intimately tied to public health and well being. But its benefits are often inequitable. The NSF grant aims to identify ways to improve environmental outcomes for all city residents, and help people adapt to rapid environmental change.

“This is a unique opportunity to better understand how the Twin Cities' residents and its ecological landscape interact with each other,” said Sen. Smith in a press release. “I look forward to the insights that will come from this important new long-term research site, including how we can mitigate climate change, care for animals' natural habitats, and promote environmental justice for Black, Brown, Indigenous and all People of Color. Landing this facility is a big win for the U of M.”