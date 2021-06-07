My Pal Fritz

× Expand Photos by Chan Poling Fritz Mondale having a laugh Fritz, shown here having a laugh on Captiva Island, always got a kick out of his musician son-in-law.

Walter Mondale was my father-in-law. And my friend. His daughter Eleanor and I were married in 2005. We lived just south of the Twin Cities in a farmhouse that we renovated, and where we raised award-winning miniature horses. Eleanor loved to show them and won quite a few ribbons and trophies. Her folks raised their eyebrows a bit at the number of dogs, cats, birds, and horses that Eleanor collected, but they were thrilled that we were close by. Ironically, for lack of a sadder word, Eleanor had moved back home to be close to her parents but ended up preceding both of them in death when we lost her to brain cancer in 2011.

I met the man I would come to be comfortable calling “Fritz” for the first time when Eleanor and I started dating. She and her brothers and I had known each other when we were younger, but it wasn’t until later that I was invited into the family home for dinner. As a matter of fact, my first dinner at the home of the stately Joan and the towering figure of the former Vice President of the United States (I can still feel my nerves) was when Eleanor called from the road.

“Why don’t you go over to the house and have dinner with Mom and Dad?” she said.

“Alone? Just the three of us?” I quavered.

“Sure! They won’t bite,” Eleanor assured me. “They’d like to get to know you better.”

You can imagine my mixed feelings. I was thrilled, and terrified. I guess I made an OK impression, because that evening led to many more around the table and ended last Sunday night with me holding Fritz’s hand and telling him I loved him.

× Expand Photo by Chan Poling Fritz Mondale with Chan Poling Fritz and Chan’s friendship persisted after their mutual loss of Eleanor.

Yes, Fritz and I remained good friends, even a decade after losing Eleanor. I hear that’s not common, but we had a connection. And when Joan followed Eleanor, that connection deepened. It remained unspoken, but I believe we held each other up in the face of our mutual loss. I was there for him, and he for me.

A father-in-law and son-in-law relationship can be a bit strained. How did our friendship evolve? I think the first time the formal walls broke down was when I realized that this man of great accomplishments and Lutheran gravity had quite a goofy sense of humor. We were at a family dinner in a restaurant near their Lake of the Isles home when—well, suffice to say it involved bread used in unorthodox ways. To me, that was a revelation. If you can go “there” (meaning out there), then you’re OK by me.

You may have heard that Fritz felt that he was stiff in some public appearances, particularly on television. But at home, among friends and family, Fritz had that natural ability to go with a joke to illogical and hilarious ends. He admitted to me on more than one occasion that he wished he could have shown more of that side of himself in his early campaigns. Well, I’m here to tell you: The guy was FUNNY.

× Expand life Images Collection/Getty Images Eleanor Mondale with her dad Fritz Eleanor and her dad at a fundraising dinner in 1983

Of course, I was awed by his intelligence too—I don’t think I know a person that read as much. It was a joy to hear him expound on any issue while graciously attending to what I had to say. Hearing him talk deepened my understanding of the way the political world worked, and I think he got something from my more poetic outlook on things as well. He always took a sincere interest in my artistic doings. The very last day I heard him speak, he asked what I was up to next. Classic Fritz.

And I loved all the celebrity trappings.

It was a marvel to be sitting in the kitchen, drinking coffee in our bathrobes, while Fritz took a call from Bill Clinton or Madeleine Albright. We’d have lunch with Zbigniew Brzezinski, dinner with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, or hit golf balls with Joe Biden. Fritz enriched my experience. It was an above-average (to put it mildly) introduction to the Washington world, but Fritz made every social situation natural and easy. I’m going to miss all that. Joe—sorry, Mr. President—if you ever want to play a round, I’m here.

About 14 years ago, Fritz and Joan, and Eleanor and I, were invited to the home of some friends who wintered in Captiva, Florida. It was a beautiful spot. Eleanor became right at home, feeding a local white egret who wised up pretty quickly to the fact that she had found a soft touch, and I discovered the Dunes Golf Club. Fritz loved Captiva and decided right then and there that this was the new Mondale family winter getaway. He began to rent a house down there for a couple of months each winter. That began an ongoing chapter of our lives that furthered our friendship.

Because I work for myself, in a manner of speaking, I could always make time to get away and keep Fritz company down there. You see how I put that? It was a real sacrifice on my part. But somebody had to do it. Captiva became part of our routine a couple of weeks every winter. We’d tootle around on our little golf cart and hang out with cousins and grandkids and friends and have a blast. I really think he enjoyed it as much as I did. I tried to get Fritz out on the golf course, and he tried to get me out on the fishing boat, to no avail. But, at the end of the day, we always met up for dinners at The Mucky Duck and the Keylime and watched the sunsets, hoping for a green flash. I finally saw one—on our very last trip there together.

If you’re a Minnesotan, you have had your own warm relationship with Walter Mondale. The rest of the world, perhaps, remembers him more for the great work that he did for the people of our country. Yes, Fritz Mondale was all of the great and important things you read about in the international press, and more. He was my pal.

Originally published in the May 2021 issue.