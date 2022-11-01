Must Be Ruff Treats Has Tails Wagging Across the Twin Cities

× Expand Must Be Ruff Must Be Ruff

Must Be Ruff, a Brooklyn Park–based dog treat bakery, is dedicated to serving up healthy treats for dogs of all breeds and sizes. The bakery launched in April 2021, and, just six months into business, secured a spot at the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Reggie Carter, founder of Must Be Ruff, was inspired to start the business after Kirby, a European Doberman, joined his family. Prior to getting Kirby, Carter had done research into how he could make sure Kirby lived a long life and found that a healthy diet was most effective.

Drawing on his childhood experiences living on a farm in Mississippi where the dogs ate what the humans ate, Carter began to cook all of Kirby’s food—including her treats. After receiving positive feedback from taste tester Kirby and other furry friends, Carter founded Must Be Ruff.

Business boomed during the State Fair. Carter says there were pups who stopped by their booth several times throughout the fair, eager for their humans to purchase more treats.

The treats contain a variety of healthy ingredients, including “carrots, which, are good for the eyes; pumpkin, which is good for digestion; coconut oil is good for the skin or fur; and honey, which is good for kennel cough,” Carter says.

They are also soft-baked, making them perfect for older dogs with sensitive teeth and easy to split into smaller portions for smaller pups, Carter says.

Treats offered include the Ruff Cake and Ruff Cake cupcakes, Kirby’s Donut, Pumpkin Bones, and Birthday Cake. They last up to 10-12 days in the fridge and up to a few months in the freezer. Carter says the birthday cake is especially popular.

They are available to purchase online and at select vendors, including Carbon Kitchen and Market and MinnyRow Market. Pumpkin Bones are available at select breweries across the Twin Cities, including Able Brewery, 56 Brewing, and Uteplis Brewing. Cupcakes are available at Bear Cave Brewing, Sisphyus Brewing, Fusion Pet Retreat, and Bent Brewstillery.

Pup can’t get enough of Must Be Ruff’s treats? The bakery offers a subscription where you can have a variety of treats delivered to your home every month. They also have catering orders if you’re looking to spice up your pup’s birthday party this year.

While there are no current plans for a brick-and-mortar location, Must Be Ruff has moved from Carter’s home kitchen to a commercial kitchen to better accommodate their needs and is currently looking to hire a part time baker and events person to assist with orders.

Kirby continues to be the primary taste tester of Must Be Ruff products and “she knows, too,” says Carter. “She’ll come up to me while I’m in the kitchen and look up like ‘I know that’s for me.’”