Museum of Illusions Is Coming to Mall of America

The Museum of Illusions, an immersive educational entertainment exhibition, is set to open at Mall of America in early 2023, joining more than 30 other cities worldwide.

The 6,600-square-foot museum will feature over 70 exhibits with interactive components that deceive participants’ minds and eyes through optical illusions to learn about the human brain, vision, perception, and why our eyes see things that our brains cannot understand.

The museum’s mind boggling exhibits have gone viral on TikTok, showcasing the twists and turns of the exhibits and the various opportunities to snap a picture for social media that will confuse your entire feed.

"Museum of Illusions is excited to bring its unique, interactive and immersive experience to one of the largest entertainment spaces in the world," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions in a press release. "The Mall of America is a national tourist hotspot and shopping mecca making it a perfect location to share our creative and unique spin on entertainment as we continue to expand to many more cities around the world."

Thhe Museum of Illusions was originally launched in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015 and quickly expanded to other cities. Most recently, their 37th museum opened in Brussels, Belgium and at least 100 more locations are anticipated to open in the next four years, according to the press release. U.S. locations expected to launch include Washington, DC, Scottsdale, Arizona, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, among others.