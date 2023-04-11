What to Watch from the MSP International Film Festival Lineup

× Expand Being Mary Tyler Moore Being Mary Tyler Moore

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival returns this week, running from April 13–27. With over a hundred features, documentaries, and short films screening for its 42nd edition, the list of what to watch can be somewhat daunting. Nevertheless, here are some picks screening at this year’s festival that caught our attention.

Dreamin’ Wild

Director Bill Pohlad already has several hits under his belt, having produced films like Brokeback Mountain, Tree of Life, and 12 Years a Slave. The Pohlad brother's new feature—the first he’s written himself since his 1990 debut Old Explorers and directed since 2015’s Beach Boys flick Love & Mercy— stars Casey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel in a true story about the late-to-success singer-songwriter Donnie Emerson, who achieves his childhood dreams as he’s approaching fifty. Screening April 13.

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore, who portrayed the pioneering (fictional) Minnesotan anchor Mary Richards on her eponymous Mary Tyler Moore Show, finally gets the documentary treatment. Director James Adolphus was given unprecedented access to the Mary Tyler Moore Estate and those closest to her, creating an intimate portrait of the star and her inner demons. Screening April 22–23.

Minnesota Mean

We love a good sports flick. This one focuses on the Minnesota Roller Derby, which filmmaker Dawn Mikkelson joined to get an up close and personal look at the team’s camaraderie as they fight to win the Hydra, the grand prize to become the best women's flat track roller derby team in the entire world. Bonus: This Minnesota film has music by Dessa. Screening April 15, 27, 23.

Cue the Strings - A Film About Low

Minneapolis-based director Phil Harder (Tuscaloosa, The Claw) spent decades filming the material that would birth this documentary of the widely respected and influential Duluth rock band Low, premiering just over a year since the death of drummer Mimi Parker to cancer. He was there since before the band’s debut record, helping them film music videos that brought them on ice, by railroad tracks, and in rapidly disintegrating rooms, all the way up until their final show. Screening April 21–22.

40 Below: The Toughest Race in the World

The Arrowhead 135 is considered one of the most dangerous races in the world, occurring in one of the coldest, most desolate places in America, during the end of January. What draws people to International Falls to test their grit? First time documentarian Marius Anderson met his wife in Sweden and then moved to her hometown of Duluth, so he knows a thing or two about the allure of the tundra. Screening April 15, 16, 26.

The Harvest

Minnesota may have one of the largest concentrations of Hmong people in the country, but their stories rarely make it to the big screen. No longer: local star Doua Moua wrote this feature, about which he says, “As an actor, I was told my type of Asian does not fit into the narrative of America, which led me to writing narratives that I wanted to tell.” And the movie itself mirrors that, about a Hmong American man from Southern California who himself is struggling to become a writer and share his story. Screening April 15–16.

Wild Life

Mankato-born documentarian Jimmy Chin made waves when he won the Oscar for Best Documentary for the gripping Free Solo alongside his wife Chai Vasarhelyi. Their new subject follows conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins, who helped pioneer major outdoors brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit, before spearheading an effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina to organize the largest private land donation in history. Screening April 22, 25.