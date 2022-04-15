MSP International Film Festival Announces Lineup

× Expand Via MSPIFF Film in the Cities: Radical Roots of Youth Media Sitll from "Film in the Cities: Radical Roots of Youth Media"

MSP Film Society celebrates 60 years in 2022 with the grand opening of its new five-screen theater, just in time for the 41st annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, which just announced its complete lineup and schedule.

MSP Film Society refurbished the St. Anthony Main Theater on the historic Mississippi waterfront to present MSP Film at The Main.

“For so long, we have dreamed of becoming even more of a cultural magnet by creating a year-round community cinema space where we can experience the expansive, inspiring, and entertaining world of international and independent film together,” said Susan Smoluchowki, executive director of the MSP Film Society, in a statement. “We are eager to launch MSP Film at The Main and invite our film loving and filmmaking community to join us as we continue to provide a unique window on the world for the next 60 years.”

MSPIFF41, which will take place at MSP Film at The Main, is Minnesota's largest film festival and one of the longest running film festivals in the country. The festival will showcase over 200 films from around the world in addition to hosting a series of parties, tributes, conversations, and networking events.

Although the event is set to take place in-person, films will be available for virtual screening too as part of the MSP Film Society’s mission to increase audience accessibility.

Two buzzing titles include The Phantom of the Open and Paulie Go! Directed by the United Kingdom’s Craig Roberts, The Phantom of the Open will serve as MSPIFF41’s opening presentation. Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, and Rhys Ifan star in the heartwarming dram-com inspired by the true story of Mauriece Flitcroft, a man who made it to the 1976 British Open without playing a round of golf. The closing presentation, Paulie Go!, directed by Andre Nackman will make its world premiere. The Minnesota-made coming-of-age comedy follows an anti-social robotics prodigy who pairs up with a headstrong young angler to track down a reclusive genius in northern Minnesota’s lake country.

MSPIFF41 will also screen Sundance winners–Cha Cha Real Smooth and Klondike–and South by Southwest film festival favorites–Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down and We Feed People.

This year's luminary tribute is dedicated to the filmmaker Gordon Parks, the first African American to write, produce, and direct major motion pictures, who was raised in St. Paul. The festival will host screenings of his work alongside conversations with Black filmmakers "reflecting on the process, challenges, and themes" of his films.

MSPIFF41 All Access Passes are on sale now and include entry to the opening and closing screenings and parties, premium and regular screenings, virtual screenings, Best of Fest screenings, and priority status in ticket holder lines as well as access to all parties, events, and conversations. Tickets for individual MSPIFF41 film screenings are also on sale now.