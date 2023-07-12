MSP Film Society Reveals July Film Lineup

For the sixth year running, the MSP Film Society has returned to the world of cinema with its famed French film festival Lumières Françaises, the organization’s annual celebration of Francophone film and media. Starting on July 14 and running until July 20, the festival aims to highlight film as a medium and a means of expression, utilizing its power to inform and transform individuals and communities. Similar to years past, the film fest will showcase new and acclaimed French films, from side-splitting comedies, to gripping dramas, to enthralling documentaries.

MSP Film Society will also be launching a new monthly screening series this year, focused on Minnesota movies. Titled Minnesota Made at The Main, the film series kicks off on July 17 with a showing of dramedy movie Hollywood Fringe, centered around two ex-Minnesotan actors now stationed in Los Angeles who stage a theater production about trying to make art in an industry town.

The film was produced, written, and directed by Minnesota filmmakers Megan Huber and Wyatt McDill, and was deemed the winner of the 2021 MSPIFF Audience Choice Awards. Following the film screening will be a Q&A segment with the filmmakers, alongside other special guests yet to be announced. The screening takes place on July 17th at 7:30 p.m. at The Main in Minneapolis.

For more information and other screenings coming to The Main this month–including Oppenheimer and Barbie—check out the MSP Film Society website.