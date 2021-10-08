A Gothic Night Out at the Vampire's Ball

× Expand Photographs by Tim Evans Vampire's Ball

There are vintage classics, too. Mari Navarro is the DJ behind Gothess, another popular goth dance night. They Zoomed me from their living room: muted art deco wallpaper, a wine-red couch, and a Mexican flag propped in the corner. “Eighties Madonna was super amazing—like goth, pretty much, the aesthetic of it all,” says Navarro. “I love the old stuff. And I like that we celebrate it. But there’s also a lot of voices like Q Lazzarus, whose song “Goodbye Horses” came out on Silence of the Lambs—it’s a goth staple. And it’s a woman of color singing the song, so I’m like—we don’t give those voices a chance.” Navarro mixes their playlists with female artists like Lebanon Hanover, Zanias, and Boy Harsher, and Latinx dark wave, cold wave, and EBM techno artists like Las Eras, Antiflvx, and Twin Tribes. Gothess is ongoing at Part Wolf and Mortimers, masks and vax required.

The goth aesthetic, too, has evolved as much as the music. Mayland tallied a few subgenres for me: rivetheads (a military vibe plus fetish wear), cyber goths (crayon colors and tall furry boots), androgynous goths, and the regal Victorians. When I met them on a sunny evening in Powderhorn Park, Mayland was pared back to the classics: a black leather jacket, graphic tee, and five ornate rings. But a villainous aesthetic, flattened to phat pants and mall goth caricature in mainstream culture (think Janis from Mean Girls) is just that—an aesthetic. “Goths generally like to have a lot more fun,” says Mayland, flashing their pointed canines.

The scene also centers and celebrates queerness. “It was my way of coming out,” says Navarro—at the time (Chicago, in the '90s) the queer community was ruled by butch/femme binaries, but goth culture was rich with gender fluidity. Much of Navarro’s purpose with Gothess is interrupting the calcified social dynamics of the club scene. “When you walk into, let's say, Ground Zero—I know a lot of the DJs there. You're gonna see a representation of white males, and if they have dancers, most likely the dancers will be women,” says Navarro. “This is kind of the formula that's worked for a very long time. But it’s not necessarily a formula worth sustaining.” Gothess highlights queer and BIPOC DJs, and Navarro mentors artists breaking into the scene.

Dark Energy and Gothess’s parties might seem fringe—and yes, I did see someone with a snake tongue cutting a rug at PNA Hall. But at their heart is a kind of radical inclusivity I’ve never felt on the club circuit, an infectious vibe that says come as you are. (That said, if you do go, make an effort and dress as black as your heart.) “Some people are just there for the music, and they wear fucking cargo shorts,” says Mayland. “I would never wear cargo shorts, and I encourage them not to do it. But I love them anyway.”

And in a shadowy dance hall, as you are also means what you feel, and what we feel is sometimes darkness. Navarro came to dark music in adolescence, when they were reconciling their queerness and feeling suicidal. Mayland, after serious early childhood trauma, grew up in state institutions, and blasted Korn on their Walkman whenever they had the chance to be alone. They told me that dressing goth was a way to bring our messy, mutilated insides outside, and that seemed right—that the leather straps and ghostly lace and death masks weren’t just costumes but expressions of real darkness in us, finally given a place to be. Dark Energy’s tagline is “dance parties for sad people” and they’re exactly that: a place where revelry and death and grief can meet, just as they might in the hearts of partygoers who have recently survived a plague.

At the Vampire’s Ball I tucked myself into the edge of the crowd, sticky with corn syrup blood and feeling mostly like a cultural fraud (Navarro mentioned an aesthetic subset called the pastel goths, who seem like my crew). But there was a moment when the music cut away and a scream, fiery and unchoreographed, erupted from the crowd. It sounded like I’m tired of staying away, like I can’t believe I’m here dancing with my friends, like millions dead and it still hasn’t stopped. I wanted to scream too—the summer sugar rush had left me queasy, running on fumes from cautious parties and tequila oranges as we careened away from resolve and toward a permanent uncertainty, and a permanent grief. But the shadows made room for me, for my fears and fractures and screams. They let me melt into the midnight bass line, feel something equally dark thrumming in my chest, and dance.