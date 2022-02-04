MnDOT’s 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest Results Are In

× Expand Shutterstock snow plow Snowplow truck removing snow on the street road in Minnesota

Well, Minnesota, the votes are in. After running the snow plow naming contest for a second year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced eight new winning names:

Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex, Scoop Dogg, Blizzard of Oz, No More Mr. Ice Guy, and Edward Blizzardhands.

Betty Whiteout came out on top, a clear winner with some 40,000 votes. Nearly 60,000 people voted in this year’s contest. Each voter was allowed to vote for eight of their favorites from the list of the top 50 names.

Many of this year’s winning names refer to a local connection of sorts. Is the Blizzard of Oz not an ode to Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland, born in the Minnesota town of Grand Rapids? Betty White’s character on Golden Girls, Rose, often referred to her hometown of “St. Olaf, Minnesota.” Edward Blizzardhands is a reference to the film Edward Scissorhands, starring actress Winona Ryder, also born in the state. Of course, The Big Leplowski tips a hat to Minneapolis-born Joel and Ethan Cohen, who wrote and directed The Big Lebowski.

Any names that were duplicates of last year’s winners weren’t eligible to win again. That’s because with last year’s winners still on the roads, MnDOT will name 8 additional plows. Does that mean that someday all 800 of Minnesota’s plows will be named? One can only hope.

But Minnesota isn’t the first to name its trusty plows. In fact, according to Jake Loesch, MnDOT’s Director of Communications and Public Engagement, the agency received many requests from folks around the state asking to name the snow plows. Several people mentioned a plow naming tradition in Scotland and asked if Minnesota could do something similar.

“We thought, ‘Yeah, sure, you betcha we can,’” said Loesch. “It’s a great way to be responsive to the community.”

According to the BBC, the Scottish tradition began in 2006 when Transport for Scotland held a contest among elementary schoolers. Across the pond, the plows are called “Gritters” and some of the winning names of years past are just as “punny” as ours: Sir Grits A Lot, Sir Salter Scott, and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, to name a few.

With last year’s contest a total hit, MnDOT decided year two was a good idea. After two weeks or so of submissions rolling in, Loesch gathered together a team of staff from around the state to go through the submissions and make a top 50 list.

“We fully recognize this is a subjective process,” he said. But having a group gathered from throughout Minnesota gave an opportunity to share different points of view.

“I said I needed one person from [each] team who can join me, is willing to take time, go through this list, and have a discussion about what can be included,” Loesch said. This year, that team sifted through approximately 11,000 submissions.

“The benefit there is that you have a range of perspectives,” Loesch said. Sifting through the names helped the group catch any red flags or phrases that could be misinterpreted. After all, these names will be printed on government vehicles.

Though you’re just as likely to spot one of this year’s winners as you are last year’s, the plows are distributed throughout MnDOT’s eight districts, from District 1 which covers the North Shore to District 8 which borders our snowy neighbor state of South Dakota.

“That’s why we choose eight names each year—just to spread the love around, so you might have a chance of spotting one.” Loesch said. “I actually just saw Plowy McPlowface, out in the wild in Minneapolis.”

Now, in the Twin Cities Metro District, Minneapolis and St. Paul roads will soon be clear of snow thanks to Plowasaurus Rex.

While witty names and casting votes for your favorites is certainly an on-brand kind of fun for Minnesotans, the more we talk about snow plows, the safer the roads become. When drivers don’t understand how to drive safely around the plows, accidents happen.

This winter alone, over 50 snow plows have been hit by other cars or trucks while on the road. It’s important to give the snow plows plenty of room to work, so it’s best not to pass plows. MnDOT suggests always staying at least 10 car lengths behind a moving plow.

“The drivers are driving in the same tough conditions you are,” Loesch said.

Luckily for Minnesotans, Loesch said MnDOT isn’t experiencing a driver shortage.

“We have been fortunate,” Loesch said of the fleet of drivers, some 1,500 strong. The jobs range from full time, year-round positions to part-time positions, to drivers waiting on backup for those extra heavy blizzard conditions.

“These are the unsung heroes who keep us moving,” Loesch said. “They prepare year round for this… and we want to do anything we can to shine a spotlight on that.”

So next time you’re driving along the interstate in an icy, blizzarding mix, keep an eye out for the humble snow plow at work. If you happen to spot The Big Leplowski on your route, just remember: The Dude Abides (by the rules of the road).