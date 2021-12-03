MnDOT Holds Another Snow Plow Naming Contest

× Expand Shutterstock Snow Plow Snowplow truck removing snow on the street road in Minnesota

After last year's surprisingly popular snow plow naming contest, which introduced local puns like The Truck Formerly Known As Plow, F. Salt Fitzgerald, and Plow Bunyan, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again asking for your help and input, dear reader, in naming this snowy season's fleet of trucks. (Last year's overwhelming fave, Plowy McPlowFace, received over 60,000 votes).

In 2020, thousands of Minnesotans ended up submitting names to MnDOT in a swath of local pride for our tireless snow plows that keep our streets clear diligently in winter. Currently, submissions are open through December 15, after which up to 50 finalists will be selected for the public to vote on in January 2022.

There are some rules: you can only submit your three best, politically-inspired names will not be considered, and each name must be limited to 30 characters. According to MnDOT, the agency will consider "frequency of name submissions, uniqueness, and simplicity for broad public understanding" in finalizing the nominations.

The top eight names voted on last year include Plowy McPlowFace, Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya, Duck Duck Orange Truck, Plow Bunyan, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, F. Salt Fitzgerald, Darth Blader, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

So much fun! The last naming contest brought in a total of 122,435 unique voters. This is basically a tradition at this point. And don't forget that, come snow time, MnDOT has made it possible to livestream the plows removing snow.