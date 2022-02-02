A Timeline of MN's Winter Olympics History

× Expand Gettyimages/staff (Meyers); Alamy/Retro AdArchives (Lake Placid); Alamy/Alpha Stock (Conroy); Shutterstock/Malashkos (ski jumper); Associsted Press (nelson, brooks); Shutterstock/Aija Lehtonenstock (olympic rings); Shutterstock/Kapona (hockey player); Alamy/PCN Photography (Ladwig); Shutterstok/Tatiana Popovastock (skates); Shutterstock/Debby Wong (Vonn); U.S. Ski & Snowboard (Diggins) Images of the timeline

1920

1920 hockey team

World War I is over, and the Olympics resume at Antwerp. This time figure skating and ice hockey are included. In the hockey tourney, St. Paul’s Tony Conroy (top row, second from left) scores 10 goals against Switzerland. It’s an Olympic record that still stands.

1924

Ski jumper

Olympic skiing doesn’t include any Alpine events yet, so Glenwood Park and its mammoth ski jump host the U.S. Ski Team trials. The trials go so well that park board superintendent Theodore Wirth predicts Minneapolis will secure the Winter Olympic Games in ’28 or ’32. (He’s wrong.)

1932

1932 Lake Placid poster

Along with Lake Tahoe, CA; Bear Mountain, NY; Lake Placid, NY; and Denver, CO, Duluth applies to host the Winter Olympics. “Well, why not?” asks The Duluth Herald. Alas, Lake Placid is chosen unanimously.

1960

In what’s regarded as the first Miracle on Ice™, Eveleth’s John Mayasich and Warroad’s Bill and Roger Christian are so young they don’t realize they aren’t supposed to beat the older, more accomplished squads from Canada and the USSR and end up winning the gold. Herb Brooks is among the last players cut from the squad—a moment that would haunt him until his own Miracle on Ice.

1976

Leading up to the Games, Lutsen’s Cindy Nelson (her parents own the ski resort) becomes the first great American downhill ski racer by winning four World Cup races. She wins bronze in Innsbruck and goes on to ski in two more Olympics.

1980

Herb Brooks on the bench

Herb Brooks gets a bunch of Minnesota boys to play nice with their East Coast counterparts in Lake Placid long enough for Al Michaels to famously answer his own rhetorical question in the affirmative: “DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?” Yeah, sure, you betcha.

1988

Amy Peterson qualifies for the inaugural short track speed skating team at the age of 16. Short track is only an exhibition sport in Calgary, so Peterson won’t get her chance to actually medal until 1992.

1992

olympic rings

After taking a couple years off to become a radiology technician, Patrice Jankowski resumes her biathlon career, skis strong, shoots cleanly, and wins a place in the first women’s biathlon competition in Albertville, France.

1998

Illustration of hockey player shooting the puck

Only two Minnesotan women, Alana Blahoski and Jenny Schmidgall, are on Team USA when they become the first team to win gold at the inaugural women’s hockey tournament in Nagano, Japan. General Mills puts the team on a Wheaties box.

2006

White Bear Lake’s Tony Benshoof qualifies for the men’s luge competition in Turin, Italy. But he misses out on a historic bronze medal when a Latvian luger beats him out by .153 seconds on the last run. (Look for Benshoof as he coaches China’s luge team this Olympics.)

2010

Trading his hockey skates for figure skates as a kid finally pays off when Moorhead’s Mark Ladwig qualifies for the Vancouver Olympics in tandem with Amanda Evora. The pair fail to medal, but their successful reverse lasso lift is the highest-scoring trick in the comp.

2010

Lindsey Vonn

After being introduced to the sport on Buck Hill, Burnsville’s Lindsey Vonn becomes a skiing legend. A crash during a practice run in Austria almost stops her from competing, but she makes a heroic run and earns the first downhill gold for an American woman.

2018

Jessie Diggins

The sparklehorse from Stillwater, Jessie Diggins, skis an epic anchor leg, coming from behind to beat two Nordic powers, Norway and Sweden. Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall become the first Americans to win gold in cross-country skiing.

2021

Chisholm’s John Shuster and his rink are again forced to come from behind at the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials in Omaha, and they do, giving them the chance to defend their gold from Pyeongchang.