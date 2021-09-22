What Will Be MN's State Fossil?

× Expand Courtesy of the Science Museum of Minnesota MN Fossils

As one of just seven states without an official state fossil designation, the Science Museum of Minnesota is asking the public to help decide the state’s official fossil.

Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are the other states that lack this official designation. But you can help Minnesota get a head start by voting on a set of candidates selected by the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Fossil candidates must have two important qualifications to become Minnesota’s State Fossil: they must be found naturally in Minnesota, and they must be old enough to be found as a fossil, meaning they must be at least the ripe age of 10,000 years old.

So far there are nine candidates awaiting their votes, but before voting, Minnesotans can get to know their local candidates through a profile on the museum’s website.

The profiles include the candidate’s name, photo, geologic age, its region in Minnesota, fast facts, and a campaign video with a personal introduction from the candidate.

Minnesotans over the age of thirteen can vote individually online or educators can help their students cast their votes as a classroom.

Voting ends on October 1, and the winner will be announced on National Fossil Day, October 13, 2021.