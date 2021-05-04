Minnesota State Fair Announces ‘Walk-Around’ Days

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Crowd at the Minnesota State Fair - State Fair Daily image

It’s beginning to look a lot like summer in Minnesota, and as a sign of normality slowly returning, the State Fair announced a five-day kick-off to summer event happening May 27 to 31 in anticipation of the fair’s greater return later this summer.

Tickets will be sold through a randomly-selected lottery process (limited six to a customer), similar to the fair’s drive-thru food parade last year, with registration starting today and running through May 6. There are seven time slots total, which are capping attendance at 10,000 people each in accordance with the state's current health guidelines.

“Last year’s Food Parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited,” said State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer in a press release. “This year, we’re very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair.”

Participating food vendors include favorites like Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, the Produce Exchange, the Ball Park Cafe, Big Fat Bacon, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, the Perfect Pickle, and Pronto Pups, of course. The fair has posted the full menu of all the foods that will be available online. According to the press release: “Guests will be required to follow all safety guidelines and procedures in place at the time of the event. Face masks are required. All must be seated to eat or drink.”

In addition to the food and drink options, the Giant Slide is reopening, live music will be returning, and twelve vendors will be selling merchandise on-site, among them Sota Clothing, GoodThings, and Paddle North.

Some iteration of the State Fair is still scheduled to run Aug. 26 to Sept. 6. But will it be business as usual? Minnesota is one of the leading states with people willing to get vaccines, but the hesitancy of the rest of the country is likely putting herd immunity out of reach. “We don’t know exactly what it will look like, but we’re staying very flexible with our planning and looking forward to the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together in August,” Hammer said.

Tickets for the kick-off to summer event are $12.50 each; children 4 and under are free with a child ticket.