× Expand Rogue Valley Rogue Valley

Each month, we're rounding up the latest local music that's been on repeat. Follow our Spotify playlist to keep up with new music releases from Minnesota.

Rogue Valley, “Twin Parallel”

In anticipation of their upcoming double album, Shell Game, Rogue Valley is spending the summer releasing a new song each month leading to the October record. “Twin Parallel” opens with vocalist Linnea Mohn leading the way. The song misleads you into thinking it’s a story about disaster and pessimism, but when Chris Koza’s backing vocals kick in, it becomes a cautionary tale on living in the moment. Koza is wickedly talented in crafting melodies, but his true genius lies in writing lyrics that share life stories without being trite.

Semisonic, "Grow Your Own"

Semisonic came roaring back with a pair of new singles this month, "Little Bit of Sun" and "Grow Your Own"—the latter somewhat fitting, given Minnesota's new legal weed status—although songwriter Dan Wilson says it's more "about the joy and blue sky of starting up a band."

Bully, "All I Do"

The lead song off Alicia Bognanno's new album Lucky for You channels Springsteen vocal energy into a propulsive track that simmers with a type of newfound resolve. The Nashville-via-Rosemount artist has been consistently creating some of the best melodic grunge/punk music of the last decade, and her latest excitingly showcases her expanding in new directions.

Kashimana, “Hunny Bunny”

Part lullaby, part tired parent, Kashimana sings a chant to calm their child and give them a break by going to sleep. Her voice blends with a small backing chorus and creates a deliciously brilliantly fun and brilliantly funny track, entirely without any instruments. Kashimana’s strength is her immense control of her vocals, giving structure to the song and resulting in glistening new sounds, exciting returns to old ones, and that tired headachey feeling when one does not get enough sleep.

Sarah Morris, “Here’s To You”

Sarah Morris has a busy summer ahead in support of her latest album Here’s To You. The title track “Here’s To You” is an introduction to the album. It’s soft, immediate, gloomy, and dreamily euphoric. Morris is a master at making the kind of delightful americana-rock that is unpretentious, fun, and can hold your attention in a way that others that have come and gone haven’t been able to in the two decades she’s been creating music.

Kinfu, “Daisies”

Kinfu is an enigma, hard to box into any certain genre or sound. His work runs the gamut, ranging from hip-hop to vocal-focused pop, and it all fits together so wonderfully perfect. As you listen, you ask yourself, “What does it mean? Where is the song going? Will I even remember these questions once I’ve slipped into a hypnotic state after hearing it?” The answer: it doesn’t matter. Kinfu’s songs sound like great, senseless, noisy chaos – that’s all you need to know.

Ben Noble, “Gamora”

Ben Noble’s music wavers between light, feathery vocals – comparable to Bon Iver – and dense, heavy rock anthems. “Gamora” certainly rides those two levels, starting quiet and calm, and heading into deeper waters at its peak. Noble often treads into David Bryne territory with his synth-heavy tracks. His music falls into audio sampling, taut guitar noodling, epic diving synth pop category.