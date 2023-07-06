× Expand Pardyalone Pardyalone

Each month, we're rounding up the latest local music that's been on repeat. Follow our Spotify playlist to keep up with new music releases from Minnesota.

Pardyalone, “I’m the Dumb One”

Pardyalone is an artist that has made it to the next level before Minnesota could blink and claim him as their own. His latest album I’m the Dumb One features Blink-182's Travis Barker providing drums on one track, and the album has over 20 million plays already. The title track opens up the record; it’s lovely, melancholic, yet hinting at good things to come. Pardyalone yearns for life like a seedling and composes endless layers of delicious sound contained within the genius of organic growth.

Justin Vernon, “Hazelton”

The Bon Iver track “Holocene” is easily a contender for one of the best songs of the 2010s. The fingerpicking bones of that song were recorded years prior by the band's leader Justin Vernon, on the more twangy and lo-fi “Hazelton,” which was just released for the first time on streaming services after initially making the rounds on a small run of handmade CD-Rs in the mid-2000s, while he was still in his previous band, DeYarmond Edison. It shimmers with subdued guitar and Vernon's haunting choirboy vocals.

Libianca, "Jah"

After the meteoric success of her single "People" (which has spawned countless remixes and hundreds of millions of streams), the Minnesota via Cameroon artist and former contestant on The Voice is back with another Afrobeat jam, this time about the power of faith and prioritizing yourself.

Tysm! (feat. Miloe), "Mascara"

These two locals teamed up for a low-key skittering emo-pop banger, that might smudge your mascara if you're sad dancing in the club. It starts out soft and pondering, before blowing up in a glitched out haze.

Josh Cleveland, “Running It Down”

Josh Cleveland opens up his veins and heart for all to see on his new single “Running It Down.” The track combines Cleveland’s soulful blues and mixes it with Americana and a slice of pop to find something that lives in between. “Running It Down” contains dual universes, chance happenings, and the random nature of life and love. It’s the perfect summer jam about falling in love and offers a first look at his full-length album coming out later this year.

Lucy Michelle, “The Living”

Lucy Michelle's voice is the one that you want comforting you on your deathbed. The artist is set to release her sophomore solo album, Womanly (her first in seven years), and the tracks are dense and heavy with the weight of the world, but light enough to bring you comfort. Michelle talks about what it’s like to raise children and be a woman in a world that sometimes lacks softness for those that need it. Her first single “The Living” is a piece that is touching, multi-faceted, and glows with delicate beauty.

The Prizefighters, “Kick the Can”

Ska’s not dead, and The Prizefighters can attest to that. The band recently released a collection of songs that keep the fun in a genre that originates back before many of the band members were even born. The single “Kick the Can” pummels your ears with a thousand tiny boxing gloves, and they gracefully push against the sounds, dancing and moving like cumulus clouds above the music

Jerrika Mighelle, “Be Brave”

In the tradition of a folk artist like Brandi Carlile, Jerrika Mighelle crafts songs that strip away artifice and gets right to the core of what hurts. Frail, full of love, angular and brilliant, Mighelle crescendos and wails mid-track about the choices you make and path you take to get you where you want to be in life.