Each month, we're rounding up the latest local music that's been on repeat. Follow our Spotify playlist to keep up with new music releases from Minnesota.

Humbird, “Help Me Willie Nelson!”

“Help Me Willie Nelson!” is Siri Undlin’s ode to the veteran outlaw country artist. Siri, performing under the moniker Humbird, knows how to write a clever song, as she reflects on how to craft a tune that can cut through a room. The song glows with a fun and joyous energy that could only come from an artist who has spent her career following Nelson’s closely, and finding she will always be seeking his blessings.

S. Carey ft. John Raymond and Aaron Parks, “Calling”

On the heels of the Bon Iver drummer’s latest solo album Break Me Open, Sean Carey—stage name S. Carey—dropped the first single of his forthcoming album Shadowlands with jazz pianist Aaron Parks and former Minneapolis native/jazz trumpeter John Raymond, entitled “Calling.” The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire grads describe the song as the “true confluence of our two sounds,” Carey said in a statement. A second recently released single, “Steadfast,” also features frequent Bon Iver collaborator Gordi. Watch out for Shadowlands, which drops on September 15.

Mike Kota, “Little Tugs”

Fresh off a local opening slot for Hozier, who swung by First Avenue for a stripped down pop-up show earlier this year, this calmly strummed acoustic track from Mike Kota is as gentle as the baby lamb on its cover, offering a soothing and atmospheric soundscape.

Dessa, “Hurricane Party”

"Fill the kiddie pool up with Prosecco," Dessa commands at the start of her new single "Hurricane Party," which she released alongside the song “Chopper” ahead of her new album Bury the Lede (out Sept. 29). On the party starting song, that sounds like the most fun she's had in years ("desperate times call for desperate pleasures," she says), consider it the literary rapper's permission to let loose and indulge while the world is burning around us.

Semisonic, “The Rope”

The Minneapolis band behind “Closing Time” hasn't released a proper album in 22 years (frontman Dan Wilson has been busy helping co-write hits with the likes of Adele and Taylor Swift), but this uplifting rock song from Semisonic points to a brighter future. Their new album Little Bit of Sun is due this November, and might contain their sunniest hooks yet.

Prince, “7 (E Flat Version)”

Prince recorded enough music during his life to keep us satisfied for many lifetimes. This version of his New Power Generation-era song “7,” released in a pairing of vault tracks on 7/7, is a reimagining of the song on the 1992 Love Symbol album and goes a little funkier.

12 Rods, “The Beating”

The new 12 Rods album, If We Stayed Alive, finds bandleader Ryan Olcott contemplating the passing of time, mining decades-old demos and polishing them up for the present. One song is particularly poignant, and centered around Minneapolis, as it draws from Olson’s years in the music scene and doing sound at the now-closed Kitty Kat Club (which gets a shoutout), mourning a changing city and the loss of Downtown, Uptown, and Dinkytown.

Travis Scott, “My Eyes”

The Houstonian rapper/producer enlisted some local help on this song off his new album Utopia. It features songwriting by both Dua Saleh and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, and somewhat off-brand for the rabble-rousing artist, it's one of Scott's more tender tracks.

Zak Khan, “Higherplace”

One of the most captivating rising producers in the local music scene, this melancholy song (reminiscent of an experimental-pop Frank Ocean ballad) clocks in just under two minutes, and is a barebones mix of minimalistic production and soulful guitar, with gloriously autotuned vocals. It captures the feeling of a daydream, getting lost while contemplating life, of thoughts floating away.

With Iowa in Between, “Cancer”

This emo Minneapolis indie-rock outfit jostles between the highs and lows of love on this cut from their latest album, I Tried, about self-destructive behaviors and learning to trust yourself. "When my grandpa died of lung cancer, I told myself I'd never fall in love with a smoker, but here we are," its narrator begins the song, as if life doesn't have a way of upending what we try to plan for it.

Annie and the Bang Bang, “Let Me Down”

Annie and the Bang Bang’s latest single “Let Me Down” is a tune drenched with the love of rock music past and present. Annie Enneking and her band set themselves up for a fall, but they strut in fearlessly, and once they get to the chorus, echoing the phrase “you never let it hang out anymore” like someone who was born to command the stage. “Let Me Down” launches you from one space into another, and then another, all over a melody that is almost too dense for its own good.

Ivers, “Lexus”

Ivers’s “Lexus” is a coiling, swishing, foggy dive into a kind of wide, light rock sound, that they find a way to make perky and lush. “Lexus” at times recalls Mazzy Star, allowing you to wallow in the space between consciousness and deep slumber. The band will be releasing their album Best Behavior at the Fine Line on August 4 with Why Not, Aiden Intro, and Parachutes.

Crush Scene, “Patient For Death”

Crush Scene has a collection of songs that are precise slices of dreamy rock. You would think that AI would have learned how to create this type of sound by now, but the band is pure. “Patient For Death” has the sound of your whole record collection distilled into one immensely heavy and exhilarating song. When you stop and listen to the chords and chorus, you will find yourself immersed in a wall of sound that is part comforting and part innovative, redefining the sounds that are currently coming out of the Twin Cities.

Fathom Lane, “Surviving”

Fathom Lane’s newest album, In the Driftless, is a comforting and charmingly unpretentious breath of fresh air that will find its way through your thoughts. The first single “Surviving” cuts deep into how we find solace and kindred spirits in broken spaces. Ashleigh Still and Michael Ferrier’s voices intertwine and dance as they talk on how we need to all put our time into a life we want to invest in. “Surviving” is a tune that will live rent free in your head, and leaving you wondering how you’ve lived this long without it.