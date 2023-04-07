× Expand Gully Boys photo by William Hawk Gully Boys

Each month, we're rounding up the latest local music that's been on repeat. Follow our Spotify playlist to keep up with new music releases from Minnesota.

"Optimist" by Gully Boys

The queer, femme, local rockers known as Gully Boys released a new fist pumper this month. Their new single “Optimist” came to life in March with the help from local songwriter and producer Zach Zurn and Minneapolis-based Author’s drummer Cameron Bartlett. It’s edgy, it's grungy, and it makes you want to bang your head and hold your middle finger up to anyone that you’ve given too many second chances to.

"Raspberry Tea" by Moise

For most Minnesotans, winter is a time to stay home, hibernate, and hide from the negative temperatures knocking on our door. But for Moise, the Minneapolis-based singer and songwriter, this winter has proven to be a non-stop music-making season. His newest release, “Raspberry Tea” hits as sweetly as sipping a fresh batch of lemonade on an eighty degree day in July. Alongside the single hitting streaming platforms, the new release came with the debut of the music video starring local artist, dancer, and musician, Xina.

"Bar Fight" by Zippo Man

Alright, alright, listen. Everyone needs an excuse to let go and jump around to a song that reminds you of everything that you know you want, but that you know you probably shouldn’t have. Zippo Man, the locally-made rock band released their new album Out of the Forrow on March 12, and with it came the racing, chaos-inducing song, Bar Fight. Yes, it sounds crazy, and it is. But isn’t that what makes music great?

“Alone (feat. Travis Barker)” by Pardyalone

Opening with sparse guitars, Pardyalone’s newest song is a collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, adding his signature emo precision on the beat. “Alone” is a break-up song that covers what many other break-up songs have, but what sets it apart is the directness and emotion Pardyalone brings when writing and performing. He dissects loss and desire through pain, and gets truly gorgeous truly when the song opens up to the dense chorus. The 22-year-old artist who hails from Big Lake is immensely talented and aware of the world surrounding him.

“Into (The Willows)” by Al Church

Separating Al Church (who formerly performed under Al Church and State) from State has been a few years in the making. Over the years, Church has focused on playing for other artists such as Actual Wolf and Gaelyn Lea (his last album Night Games was in 2018), but he’s returned full force with Party Sounds (From Another Room). “Into (The Willows)” is dark and slithers into your consciousness, dancing around in your head and cracking open your emotions to lay bare in the light. The track is unsure of what it will be, but it’s soft, demanding and insistent echo that will pull you in.

“Nighthawks” by Pine & Fire

As the winter snow melts away, Pine & Fire will gather you close and keep you warm until spring eventually arrives. The band grabbed their instruments and sat beside a creek and fire to record their latest album Pine & Fire: The Rusty Creek Recordings. “Nighthawks” carries with it the crackles and sounds of nature and layers aching vocals over banjo and guitar. The honest lyrics are swirling and all-encompassing, and will draw anyone looking for solace, allowing them to find something to love in it.

“Kelly Time" by Owl City

Owl City is back? Owl City never left, except that it’s been five years since Owatonna's Adam Young has released a new album. With Coco Moon, Young returns with his signature upbeat techno that will get you up and dancing. “Kelly Time” is pieced together lightly—and may have some cynical eyes rolling—but in fact, Young displays his strengths as a producer and composer of songs that are simply very comforting and bright. It’s a song with subtlety smart beats, essentially an endearing pop song.

“HEAVENSENT” by Zak Khan

Zak Khan has spent a lot of his music career focused on other people’s work in his role as a producer, but the artist took some time to come up with some new tunes to bless our ears. “HEAVENSENT” captures the warm feeling in us all, lingering, waiting for the right person to come along, and point it out so we can move forward with newly opened eyes. It’s a swirling and dreamy mix with loopy beats and luscious vocals.