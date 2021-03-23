Culture Meter: Minnesota Museums Reopen

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bell Museum Bell Museum exterior

Among the last local museums to do so, the U of M’s natural history museum opened just in the nick of time, as after this winter, and with summer still somewhat distant, its peerless dioramas are the sort of escape we’re all sorely needing. St. Paul

The Purple Yoda’s been gone for nearly five years, but when you’re at his Chanhassen home, it feels like he’s just in the other room making pancakes for Charlie Murphy. Tours range in price and access from $45 for a tour of the main public spaces of Paisley to $160 for access to all three studios, private screenings of exclusive Prince footage, and the viewing of deeper-cut archived items. Chanhassen

It might seem counterintuitive to call an exhibit at a history museum “of the moment,” and yet that is precisely what HHM’s latest effort—Local Heroes, which “traces the long tradition of healers and caretakers throughout early Hennepin County history”—manages to be. Minneapolis

One part working artist commune, one part sculpture garden, one part roadside curiosities attraction, Franconia has all its mainstay park sculptures to explore, plus limited capacity in its indoor Mardag Gallery, where three molten metal and glass works by Brooklyn sculptor Andrew Erdos will be on display. Shafer

With the performing arts still more or less scuttled, the Walker can’t produce the same dynamic interdisciplinary programming it’s known for, but its gallery game is still on point. Minneapolis

After marveling at how Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware ended up in Winona, peruse MMAM’s temporary exhibition, Tony Duran: California, a collection of water-centric Hollywood portraits ranging from Jane Fonda to JLo. Winona

While the best (and only) Russian Art museum in South Minneapolis is worth a visit for its pristine architecture alone, its largely classical selection of Russian paintings ain’t too shabby either. Minneapolis

When ASI reopened to guests in early February, it did so with trademark elegance via its exhibition Papier, which pairs the geometric fashion creations of Swedish paper artist Bea Szenfeld with the evocative beaux arts–esque illustrations of Stina Wirsén. Minneapolis

The MHC is back with a full museum of exhibits that are dying for in-person patrons. The slate includes Our Home: Native Minnesota, a robust look at the history of Native peoples in the state, as well as an immersive look at Minnesota’s Greatest Generation. St. Paul

The Black experience is central to the new raft of work displayed at Mia, including its latest major exhibition, In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art, which explores the art risen from the American South’s “Black Belt.” Minneapolis

The bad news is MCM’s epic four-story jungle gym/slide combo, “The Scramble,” is closed due to the pandemic. The good news is almost everything else is open, including the museum’s newest attraction, Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit, which is produced by MCM’s sister museum in Indianapolis and runs through May 9. St. Paul

Bill Nye it up at St. Paul’s emporium of wonder. As far as exhibitions go, SMM is reopening with the hits plus New additions like Green Card STEM Voices and SKIN: Living Armor, Evolving Identity. St. Paul