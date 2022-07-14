Lynx Center Sylvia Fowles Is Retiring

× Expand Photo by Max Morlock Sylvia Flowles Standing infront of a mural of Sylvia Flowles Sylvia Fowles poses with a mural outside Modist Brewing in the North Loop dedicated to her final season. Local artist Shade Pratt (a former pro athlete) painted it in May 2022. It will stay up through the WNBA season.

It’s the end of an era for the Minnesota Lynx. After 15 seasons—the final eight with the Lynx—superstar center Sylvia Fowles is retiring. When we reach her in late May, two days after a loss to the Dallas Wings, the Lynx are 1–6—their worst early-season record since 2007, and the worst season start Fowles has faced in her professional career. “It started to get real,” she says of her looming departure. “The Dallas game put things into perspective—that, OK, this is your last go-round.”

Despite the team’s rocky start, she looks forward. Fowles, who basketball fans have known since her legendary dunks at Louisiana State University, knows her retirement isn’t the end. In many ways, she’s just beginning. Although she put her college mortuary science degree (yes, really) on hold to focus on basketball, she’s still aiming to open her own funeral home at some point. She’s excited to eventually move back to Miami, where she grew up and where her mother and siblings still live. But she’s not letting go of Minnesota completely.

“Miami is home for me,” she says. “But I do know that I’ll be coming back, because I have things set up in the community that I’m trying to achieve. They ain’t getting rid of me that fast!”

8/12/2022

The date of Sylvia Fowles’s last regular-season home game. Fans will receive bike license plates in keeping with the “Syl’s Final Ride” campaign celebrating her last season (and her love of cycling).

4

Number of times she’s been WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, tying with former Indiana Fever superstar Tamika Catchings for the most Defensive Player of the Year Awards in WNBA history.

6th

Woman to dunk in American college basketball history, while at LSU. She’s also one of only a handful of women to dunk during a WNBA game.

2017

Year Fowles was WNBA MVP.

4

Number of Olympic gold medals she’s won (in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021).

8

Seasons she’s been with the Lynx—before that, she was with the Chicago Sky for seven seasons.

6'6"

Fowles’s height.