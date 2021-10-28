Scouting Minnesota Locations for Film

× Expand Photos courtesy of Anne Healy classroom with large green blackboard For this scene in A Serious Man, the crew filmed at St. Olaf College.

Basketball with Emilio Estevez, ice fishing with Charlize Theron, and dredging the Ohio River with Tommy Lee Jones? All in a day’s work for Anne Healy.

Healy and her husband, Tobias Shapiro, make a living scouting locales for films, commercials, and photo shoots under their business, Healy Locations. You’re probably wondering how a gal from Minnesota got her foot in the Hollywood door. Years and years ago, Healy, then a journalist, took a vacation from her job at the WCCO news desk to help a friend scout hockey rinks for The Mighty Ducks—and she never went back.

× Expand Location scout Anne Healy sits at the desk of attorney Ron Meshbesher Location scout Anne Healy sits at the desk of attorney Ron Meshbesher, a setting used in the film A Serious Man.

“I had no camera or film experience and not the slightest idea of how to take pictures indoors,” says Healy, who wound up as the production assistant on the film, getting lattes from the snack truck and watching the Ducks Rollerblade through the downtown skyways.

Healy may be our resident scout for films set in the Land of 10,000 Lakes (she worked on iconic flicks like Grumpy Old Men, Fargo, Beautiful Girls, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and North Country), but she hasn’t been limited to projects set in our great state. In fact, Healy scouts around the globe for esteemed producers and celebs, including Luca Guadagnino, Johnny Depp, and Billy Bob Thornton. But Minnesota’s recent introduction of a tax credit for film and television production ups the appeal of considering places closer to home.

Another pillar of work for the husband-and-wife team? Finding homes for commercials and still photos. “We have much better homes here than anywhere in the country,” says Healy, who loves to wow out-of-town producers with Minnesota’s unexpected treasures—like the crew working on a Squarespace commercial in Winona with, yep, Winona Ryder. “They loved it here and can’t believe all that we have. Minnesota is not very good at bragging about how great it is. We need to change that!”

× Expand Bass Lake restaurant Healy helped find and secure this location on Bass Lake for Grumpier Old Men.

One of her favorite places to scout? The North Shore. “There are so many magical period cabins that were built in the ’30s and ’40s,” she says. “Duluth has so many amazing buildings that just sit and wait for someone to discover them again.”

Healy’s constantly keeping her eyes peeled for potential sites, whether it’s for a specific project or simply to build her Rolodex of locations—she always has something in her back pocket. “You see so much more when a place is completely new to you.”