1830

John Tanner

After being captured on the Ohio River as a nine-year-old boy, John Tanner, also known as Shaw-shaw-wa-ne-ba-se, writes The Falcon, an autobiography of his 30 years growing up with the Ojibwe in the Northwoods.

1874

The Ingalls family with Little town on the prairie book

The Ingalls family—Charles, Caroline, and daughters Mary, Laura, and Carrie—move from Wisconsin to Kansas, back to Wisconsin, and finally to a sod house in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. When Laura Ingalls Wilder is 65, she will fictionalize the family’s saga in the Little House on the Prairie books.

1920

typewriter

Sauk Centre’s Sinclair Lewis publishes Main Street, a book about an educated librarian who moves to “Gopher Prairie” and looks down upon her petty, provincial new neighbors. The people of Sauk Centre suspect the book is about them.

1920

After marrying Zelda and bringing her home to Minnesota, F. Scott Fitzgerald finishes his debut novel, This Side of Paradise, and has a daughter, Scottie, the following year. Then he packs up his family and moves to Paris, which is somehow dramatically more affordable than St. Paul.

1926

After graduating from the U of M, Marvel Cooke moves to Harlem and lands a job at W. E. B. Du Bois’s NAACP magazine, The Crisis. Cooke gets to review work by Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, and Dorothy Parker.

1930

Sinclair Lewis becomes the first American (and dude from Minnesota!) to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1940

Maud Hart Lovelace

Inspired by the bedtime stories that she told her own daughter, Mankato’s Maud Hart Lovelace writes Betsy-Tacy, the first of 13 Betsy-Tacy novels set in the never-never land of Deep Valley, Minnesota.

1968

Military helmet

After graduating from Macalester as student body president, Tim O’Brien gets drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam. He makes it home but returns to the war in his books Going After Cacciato and The Things They Carried.

1972

Poet John Berryman, Pulitzer winner for 77 Dream Songs and a star English prof at the U. (Robert Penn Warren, Saul Bellow, and James Wright are peers), finishes his whiskey, writes a note to his wife—“I am a nuisance”—and jumps off the Washington Avenue Bridge.

1974

Illustration of front of motorcycle

Robert Pirsig, a freelance author of technical manuals for Honeywell, stays up all night for years working on his philosophical treatise on “quality” and fixing bikes, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.

1979

Louise Erdrich, a Turtle Mountain Chippewa born in Little Falls, graduates from Dartmouth in its first class to allow women and a few years later writes “The World’s Greatest Fisherman,” a short story that she gradually expands into her debut novel, Love Medicine.

1985

Alison Bechdal

Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For, a literary comic strip about her queer friends in a barely fictionalized Minneapolis, introduces the “Bechdel Test”: A movie passes if it has two women talking to each other about something other than a man.

1997

Former St. Paul bartender Vince Flynn writes Term Limits, the most exciting book ever written about a constitutional amendment. He self-publishes, and it becomes an unlikely best seller.

2000

Working in a Minneapolis book warehouse and living in a cold apartment that doesn’t allow dogs, University of Florida graduate Kate DiCamillo is inspired to write Because of Winn-Dixie, a book about a girl and her dog set in the warm South.

2008

Book, Night of the Gun

David Carr, dried out and glammed up at The New York Times, uses his investigative skills to dig into the Minneapolis years he spent addicted to cocaine and alcohol back in The Night of the Gun.

2014

Marlon James

On a tour de Twin Cities cafés, Macalester English prof Marlon James writes an ultraviolent psychosexual masterpiece set in Bob Marley’s 1970s Kingston, A Brief History of Seven Killings. He becomes the first Jamaican to win the Man Booker Prize.

2016

Bob Dylan becomes the 11th American (and second dude from Minnesota!) to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

2021

Gary Paulsen, who wrote Hatchet and Winterdance, among more than 200 other books that helped guide bookworms (like this writer) back into the awe-inspiring natural world, passes away at the age of 82.