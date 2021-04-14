Minnesota's Vaccine History

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Hewitt, timber, polio, swine flu); Shutterstock: EsHanPhot (needle); Duda Vasilii (hat); Lightkite (cherry); Tartila (measles); Debra Anderson (state fair); Alamy stock photo: North Wind Picture Archives (smallpox); PA Images (wakefield) grid of images from the story

1883

Old time illustration of child getting a shot

The Minnesota Legislature passes a law instructing parents to vaccinate their children against smallpox—without providing any funding to buy the vaccines or to enforce the new law.

1890

Dr. Charles Hewitt Portrait

After visiting Louis Pasteur’s Paris lab, State Board of Health founder Dr. Charles Hewitt comes home to Red Wing and begins the first Minnesota-based manufacture of the smallpox vaccine. He administers 2,000 doses.

1896

When Lora Little’s 6-year-old son dies from diphtheria, she blames “the artificial pollution of the blood” caused by the smallpox vax he received seven months earlier. Little embarks on a lifelong crusade, publishing The Liberator, a flagship for the anti-vax movement.

1904

Lumber on a flatbed

A year after the legislature repeals the 1883 mandatory-vaccine statute under pressure from anti-vaxxers, the state’s timber industry defies a State Board of Health effort requiring smallpox vaccination in Minnesota lumber camps.

1924

Nurses hat

Prompted by the biggest smallpox outbreak in state history, Minnesotans flock to vaccination centers. Seventeen thousand are vaccinated in Minneapolis in a single day. By December, 500,000 get their skin scratches. The epidemic peters out the following summer.

1946

The pioneering studies of Dr. Robert Green, a U of M bacteriologist, connect preventative vaccine technology to a reduction in development of certain kinds of cancer. Eventually, these findings will contribute to the development of the HPV vaccine.

1955

young girl showing her mark from a shot

Dr. Jonas Salk invents the polio vaccine, and after the state health board examines the initial batch, the first doses of the vaccine are injected in May. Out of the initial 112,000 vaccinated, only two children contract the disease.

1957

An H2N2 influenza virus given a racist moniker reaches Minnesota. The public health response is hampered by vaccine distribution issues, and 18,000 cases are reported.

1960

cheeries in a red splash

Dr. Herald Cox’s new oral polio vaccine is tested on St. Louis Park kids in liquid cherry form. Half are given the vaccine, half a placebo of sugar water. School children given the placebo get the real vaccine in Feb. 1961.

1961

Although an effective vaccine has existed for decades, diphtheria stubbornly clings to Minnesota. Health officials try urging vaccination as civil defense: “With the threat of a possible nuclear disaster, it would be prudent to attain a high level of protection.”

1964

A measles vaccine is licensed by the U.S. Public Health Service, and it dramatically lowers Minnesota’s annual case rate. For the first year since 1910, no deaths from measles are reported in the state.

1976

yellow swine flu pamphlet

President Ford attempts to vaccinate the entire country in response to a swine flu scare that originated at Fort Dix in Pennsylvania. Several of those vaccinated in Minnesota develop Guillain-Barré syndrome, a paralyzing neurological condition.

2008

A recall of Merck’s Haemophilus influenzae (Hib) vaccine causes a nationwide shortage, and while the rest of the nation escapes any consequence, a Hib outbreak occurs in central Minnesota. Five young children contract the disease, with one death.

2011

Andrew Wakefield at a protest

In the middle of the first serious measles outbreak in years, an anti-vax group hosts Andrew Wakefield, a fraudulent quack peddling a discredited theory tying autism to vaccination, at a Somali restaurant in Minneapolis.

2017

With 48 confirmed cases, the state’s biggest measles outbreak in decades is attributed to a concerted effort by anti-vaccination groups spreading disinformation, driving down vaccination rates in the Somali community.

2021

state fair swings ride

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's vaccine timeline goes viral, putting commonly held fears in historical perspective