Will MN's New Film Tax Credit Work?

× Expand Warner Bros/photofest Charlize Theron in 2005’s North Country Charlize Theron in 2005’s North Country—one of the last major motion pictures set in Minnesota that was filmed here, too.

There was a day not all that long ago that movies set in Minnesota were actually filmed here, too. Fargo, Purple Rain, Grumpy Old Men—they’re all films that helped put Minnesota on the Hollywood map. That is, until Canada pulled the Minnesota movie rug out from under us by offering hefty tax credits to movies willing to film there. Other states established incentives to compete with Canada, but Minnesota’s effort, a rebate, wasn’t enough to lure productions back.

A new bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature on June 30, however, may change that. The $5 million transferable tax credit is the first of its kind in the state—prior to this bill being passed, productions relied on a rebate, which, according to Minnesota Film and TV executive director Melodie Bahan, proved “unstable” from year to year. Incentives are the bread and butter of the film industry; they take a film like Sean Penn’s Flag Day (in theaters now), a story set in Minnesota based on a book written by a Minnesotan, and move it to Manitoba for cheaper production costs.

“A television or streaming series is not going to even consider a state that doesn't have a long-term tax credit program in place,” Bahan says. “So, what that does is shuts Minnesota out from a huge amount of money.”

The chief author of the bill, State Representative Dave Lislegard from northeastern Minnesota, recognized the vital role incentives play in film production when he was cast as an actor in North Country in 2004. The movie was shot in Minnesota and then moved to New Mexico because of an incentive. Lislegard thinks the credit will “blossom into something very special for the state of Minnesota,” reigniting the local workforce and reintroducing a tax base. What’s more, the talent within our state and the diversity of locations that can emulate worldly landscapes create a groundswell of cinematic opportunity for Minnesota.

The credit amount is smaller than other states’ established programs (Georgia offers a tax credit of up to 30 percent, and New Mexico’s is 25–35 percent), and the program has a sunset of four years unless it’s proven effective, but Bahan says it’s a big step in the right direction. Especially in the wake of George Floyd and the uprisings that bled across the nation, Bahan says that eyes from all over the world have been cast on Minnesota, and she wants to keep them here.

“The industry has taken note and has woken up to the need to tell stories from a different perspective,” she says. “We not only want to bring the industry into Minnesota; we want to make sure that Minnesota stories and Minnesota creatives have access to the industry.”

After all, Purple Rain just wouldn’t have been the same if The Kid had implored Apollonia to purify herself in the waters of Lake Louise.