MN Department of Human Rights Releases MPD Report

The findings of the two-year investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department and the city engage in a pattern of racial discrimination were released on Wednesday, painting a damning picture. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched the investigation in June 2020, led by commissioner Rebecca Lucero, just days following the murder of George Floyd by the former MPD officer Derek Chauvin.

The state probe included a review of 700 hours of police body camera footage, interviews and reviewed statements from over 2,200 community members about their experiences with MPD, training observations, and almost 480,000 pages of documents, going back as far as 10 years. In its 72 pages, the scathing report finds evidence of “a pattern or practice of racial discrimination, in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.”

“A pattern or practice of discrimination is present where the denial of rights consists of something more than isolated, sporadic incidents, but is repeated, routine, or of a generalized nature,” it reads.

Among the pages, the investigation concludes that Minneapolis police are more likely to stop, search, arrest, cite, and use excessive force against people of color, particularly Black people, at vastly higher rates.

The report shined light on racial disparities for who gets pulled over during traffic stops. MPD officers were 1.4 times more likely to arrest a Black individual than a white individual during similar traffic stops. While Black individuals comprise approximately 19 percent of the Minneapolis population, data shows that from January 2017 to May 24, 2020, 71 percent—or over 2,500—of all arrests MPD officers made during traffic stops were arrests of Black individuals. MPD officers are also more likely to use force against Black people during a traffic stop than white people.

MPD officers were found to inappropriately use neck restraints and chemical irritants, and deploy them more frequently against Black people, exacerbating already tense situations and creating more dangerous encounters.

“A high-level MPD official stated that they are aware that MPD’s practice of traffic enforcement has led to racial disparities with respect to whom is stopped,” the report reads. “One patrol officer claimed that they did not engage in racial profiling, yet later in the interview provided an example of how they might solve a crime based on racial stereotypes. This officer did not appear to understand that searching for someone based solely on racial stereotypes was, in fact, racial profiling.”

Additionally, the investigators outlined the “consistent use of racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language” by police officers, with often no accountability from the department.

Despite policy requiring officers to use professional language and conduct with community members, prosecutors interviewed in the investigation “noted that it can be difficult to rely on MPD officers’ body worn camera video in court because of how disrespectful and offensive MPD officers are to criminal suspects, witnesses, and bystanders. When MPD officers scream obscenities at community members, it makes it challenging for prosecutors to do their job and therefore undermines the criminal justice system.”

In one instance during the investigation of a sexual assault case, “an MPD officer falsely stated that a man could not be guilty of sexually assaulting a woman if they had children together.”

According to the report, MPD officers have also used covert social media accounts as surveillance, “unrelated to any actual or alleged criminal activity, to seek and gain access to Black individuals’ social media profiles, as well as social media profiles of Black groups and organizations, such as the NAACP and Urban League. Specifically, MPD officers sent friend requests, commented on posts, sent private messages, and contributed to discussions.”

“MPD’s use of fake social media accounts to surveil Black activists and organizations such as the NAACP and Urban League, without any public safety objective, is a racist and deeply disturbing invasion of privacy. It hearkens back to the racially targeted surveillance tactics of COINTELPRO,” said ACLU-MN policy associate Munira Mohamed in a statement. “Police using these fake accounts to attack critics is essentially a mass-coordinated disinformation campaign. Racist use of technology is as harmful as racist cops on the street.”

The report outlines next steps for police reform, including a consent decree, which is a court order issued by a judge that identifies specific changes and establishes a timeline to implement them. (Chicago is one city that has established a consent decree to reform its police department.) More immediately, the report suggests that MPD leaders reset clear policy and performance expectations, improve training quality, and communicate honestly with the public.

“The city can make immediate changes that are fully within the control of the city and MPD, that do not require any changes to any collective bargaining agreement or state law,” Lucero said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey said he found the contents of the report “horrific.”

“This report reinforces our need to double-down even further to shift the culture in our police department, to hold up and hire community-oriented officers, and hold those accountable who fall short of our Minneapolis values,” Frey said.

For many in the community, the findings of the investigation confirmed what they already knew about the department. “What pains me about this is that we needed a report to validate what Black people have been saying for decades,” director of regulatory services Saray Garnett-Hochuli said.

Within the last few years, the department has taken on a ban on warrior-style training, limitations on pretextual traffic stops, and implicit bias training. Officers have the duty to intervene when another is using inappropriate force, and report violations of rules, regulations, or laws, regardless of rank.

The U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the police department, announced last year, is still underway.

“Without fundamental organizational culture changes, reforming MPD’s policies, procedures, and trainings will be meaningless,” the report states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.