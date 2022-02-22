Minnesota Congressional Districts Shift Under New Maps

× Expand Shutterstock MN Capitol

Minnesotans will see a change in both boundaries and representation for the next decade, thanks to revised redistricting maps released on Tuesday last week.

Appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court last year, a five-judge panel overseeing the redistricting process released the redrawn maps of the state’s eight congressional districts after the Legislature was unable to reach a final agreement, leaving it to the state’s courts to determine the new districts. This follows complaints that claimed the current district boundaries from 2012 were no longer proportional and were unconstitutional.

Based on the new congressional maps, the 2nd Congressional District, represented by DFL Rep. Angie Craig, saw the most change with its district shifting west. Goodhue and Wabasha counties shifted into the 1st District, which was represented by GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died last Thursday. The 2nd would gain portions of Rice and Le Sueur counties currently in the 1st District.

The 8th District, represented by GOP Rep. Pete Stauber, expands into the Twin Cities metro, adding Stillwater and expanding west to parts of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, and Becker counties currently served by GOP Rep. Michelle Fischbach in the 7th District.

Redistricting, which happens every 10 years based on results from the U.S. Census is “the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented,” according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

It’s intended to reflect population changes and is used by legislators to equitably allocate representation in Congress and state legislatures. In Minnesota, the state Legislature has constitutional responsibility for redistricting Congressional districts, as well as the state senate and House districts, and Metropolitan Council districts, the office says.

The redistricting panel wrote in their ruling that the population of Minnesota is poorly portioned and that the legislative districts “must be rebalanced” to equally contain the same number of people so that voters have “equal power to select a representative.”

The panel adopted seven redistricting principles that include: compliance with the Voting Rights Act, preservation of American Indian tribes’ lands, convenient and contiguous territory requirements, and preservation of political subdivisions and communities of interest.

Because of the redrawn maps, some Minnesotans will find themselves in new districts, with new representation in Congress and in state legislatures. Because of redistricting, every House and Senate seat is up for re-election this fall, which could mean a shift in which party controls the state capitol.