MN Black Theatre Circle and the Guthrie Partner for "Blackness Is..."

× Expand Blackness Is... Blackness Is...

It's been almost a year to the date of George Floyd's murder. Now MN Black Theatre Circle, a coalition of Black theater artists in the Twin Cities spanning generations, will present the streaming arts festival Blackness Is… in partnership with the Guthrie Theater. While the thirteen artists participating each come from different backgrounds, they'll all answer the same prompt: “What is Blackness?”

Last October, MN Black Theatre Circle and the Guthrie started presenting a monthly series of virtual performances by local Black artists, which will culminate in the virtual festival. Featuring theater, music, dance, poetry and spoken word, Blackness Is... grew out of the need "to center, elevate and amplify the voices and protests of Minnesota Black theater artists," and aims to create more equity and inclusion within the Guthrie. The thirteen performances will be premiering on Youtube, and "honor the rich history and legacy of Black theater in the Twin Cities."

The MN Black Theatre Circle started in August 2020, and includes founding members Vanessa Brooke Agnes, Domino D’Lorion, Willie E. Jones III, Austene Van, James A. Williams and Regina Marie Williams. The organization will also offer community workshops and Zoom talkbacks (for middle and high school students, six private workshops ranging from spoken word to hip-hop will be available on a first-come basis). Additionally, four Twin Cities youth were also selected as winners of a poetry contest, receiving cash prizes and the chance to perform their work during the festival’s opening ceremonies.

“Our hearts and our ears are open as we work to establish pathways to healing, empowerment and building a stronger community. We believe that sharing representations of all aspects of Black life is key to accomplishing this,” the MN Black Theatre Circle states in a press release.

Watch a sneak peek and check out the full schedule below:

×

Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. CDT

Opening Ceremony

Quiet As It’s Kept (excerpts) by Deneane Richburg/Brownbody

Abiyamo (On Daughterhood) by Tolu Kehinde

Over My Head by Averie Mitchell-Brown

With Love From Washington by Denzel Belin

Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. CDT

Opening Ceremony

DOOMSCROLL with MK & Tia! by Ricardo Beaird

Colors of Classical Music Throughout HERstory by Stephanie Henry

Zen Is… by ZEN IS…

Black Thread: A Tribute to Ann Lowe by Tiffany Cooper

21st Century Bomberas by Tearra Oso

Sunday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CDT