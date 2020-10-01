Minnesota Artists Release #MeTooMpls Compilation Album

× Expand Courtesy of the artists MeTooMPLS

On Oct. 2, a group of 17 Minnesota songwriters will release #MeTooMpls, a compilation album featuring songs inspired by the #MeToo movement.

#MeTooMpls is a Women/Femmes/Trans/Non-Binary Folk songwriting collective that was founded in 2019 to uplift women’s voices, support sexual assault survivors, and raising money for Planned Parenthood.

The project kicked off virtually last week with a livestream fundraising concert hosted by Andrea Swensson of The Current, and all proceeds from the event will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Over a dozen Minneapolis artists are featured on the album, sharing songs “ranging from heartbreaking songs about surviving sexual assault to inspiring songs about feminist icons and their influence on their lives.”

Album curator Mischa Sueming began gathering artists in late 2019, and once artist Annie Fitzgerald heard his reasoning behind making the album, she didn’t hesitate to contribute.

“He [Suemnig] has two young daughters and he wanted to teach them that they had sovereignty over their own bodies. As soon as I heard that, I was very much in,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald says writing her song “I Know That Sound” for the album was a daunting task. “Women and femmes, we’re not a genre,” Fitzgerald stated. “But this album is varied and beautiful and heartbreaking.”

Katy Vernon’s song “Shine,” runs along a similar thread and is about the obstacles people face in a music industry that remains male dominated.

“If you don’t feel like you belong or you’re kind of an outsider, it can be hard to feel like you’re going to be allowed in,” Vernon said. “As much as you want to make your own opportunities, there are a lot of barriers for people.”

Fitzgerald said the album has created a sense of community for the artists–a rare feeling in the age of social distancing. “It’s been a huge gift to have that and to be a part of something so healing and also the 16 other artists are just incredible.”

When Vernon first moved to the U.S from London, all of her healthcare was through Planned Parenthood. “I really value that they’re there and it’s really scary and shocking that people are not supportive of them,” Vernon said. “I think Planned Parenthood is such an important resource and to be able to write these songs and shed light on abuse and talk about the hard things while supporting something so important is just a gift.”

Vernon said she is glad people are starting to pay attention. “People maybe just need to be reminded that women have a lot of different stories to tell.”

The album is available for preorder through Bandcamp.