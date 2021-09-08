Mixed Blood Theatre Brings Drama to the Como Zoo

× Expand Courtesy of Mixed Blood Theatre Animate @RICHRYANPHOTO

For Mixed Blood Theatre’s newest performance, they're headed to the zoo. Slated for a world premiere on September 17, Animate, a fictional eight-scene moving theatrical experience by Mixed Blood provides theatergoers with a unique zoo-theater extravaganza at the Como Park Zoo Conservatory.

Written by Ken LaZebnik, Animate asks, “Does the good of the many supersede the good of the individual?” LaZebnik, a Mixed Blood collaborator, along with his the Artistic Director Jack Reuler, spent a year understanding the discourse around zoos, listening to supporters and detractors of the industry.

Animate takes place in the imagined Jackson Kennicott Zoo where the audience. will meet Preston Davis, a rich humanitarian with a hefty donation that will go towards the zoo. The ensuing question that follows is: what should the zoo do with the money, and how do our choices impact those of others?

Visitors will make their way through several exhibits and watch a meaty dilemma before their eyes, as the actors explore race and philanthropy through the backdrop of preservation and conservation. The interactive show will have the audience participate in the decision making process—per the press release, audience members will be able to cast their own choice through their smartphone for the final decision. Special theatrical appearances include primatologists, zoo directors and curators and keepers, elected officials, activists, and more.

Animate is free and open to the public on September 17 and runs through September 26. Reservations are required.