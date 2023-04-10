Mixed Blood Theatre Announces New 12x12 Series

× Expand Mixed Blood Theatre Mixed Blood Theatre 12x12

For its 2023 season, the Mixed Blood is reaching beyond its Cedar-Riverside neighborhood stage, with 12 local Twin Cities communities in its new place-based project, 12x12.

The five-month performance series kickstarted on April 1 in Minneapolis’s Powderhorn Park and will run through August 19 and 20, where all 12 shows will come together at the Mixed Blood’s 12x12 performance festival. The series works hand in hand with local artists to create what Mark Valdez, the Mixed Blood’s artistic director, calls a “backyard barbecue with a show.” Expect food, the opportunity to meet and reconnect with old friends, new knowledge about the Twin Cities community, and performances by local artisans built around uplifting local voices and our communities.

Don’t be fooled, 12x12 isn’t your typical theater experience. In fact, it really isn’t a theater series at all. The performers range from ice skaters and chefs to poets and synchronized swimmers, with only a few theatrical experiences on the docket. Topics of each performance vary from community to community, with the focus aimed at highlighting the different aspects of Twin Citian diversity that makes our community what it is. Disability communities, queer representation, radical body acceptance, and immigrant neighborhoods are just a few of the themes headlining the performances. The series is touching down in the Phillips, Northeast, Loring Park, Cedar-Riverside, and North neighborhoods of Minneapolis; the Rondo, Little Mekong, and West Side neighborhoods in St. Paul; and in Woodbury, Brooklyn Center, and Maplewood.

Be sure to snag tickets online due to limited seating at various venues, and find a list of all of the performances on Mixed Blood’s website.