Take a Class on the Mississippi River—Literally

Macalester professor John Kim on the banks of the Mississippi River, where he'll lead a 100-day trip called River Semester in 2023

Minnesota’s 681-mile stretch of the Mississippi River is many things: a place of magnificent natural beauty, a tapestry of sacred sites, a vibrant ecosystem, and an engine of industry. And yet, to many, the river feels like an enigmatic wilderness that winds its way down Middle America.

For Macalester College professor of media and cultural studies John Kim, however, the river is even more—and not just because he’s paddled the Mississippi, from the headwaters to the Gulf, in a canoe. Kim is part of a vast network of researchers, artists, activists, and educators who’ve been studying the Mississippi watershed as an ecological and cultural corridor. This year, he helped obtain a $1.5 million Mellon Foundation grant—an enormous sum in the humanities—to create five “river hubs” between the river’s Itasca headwaters and New Orleans.

The mission of the hubs is to turn the ivory tower of academia inside out in an open school model. The teachers? Activists, artists, and educators who’ve long been working for environmental justice in their communities. The subject? Themes of race, resource extraction, and environment on a river where they all, like tributaries, converge.

Anyone is invited to come learn at the river hubs—they’ll have plenty of public programming. College kids will also attend: In fall 2023, Kim will lead Augsburg College’s 100-day River Semester, a domestic study abroad program where students will navigate the river via canoe catamarans, hitting all five hubs along the way.

The northernmost hubs will be in Minnesota. The first, in the small north-central town of Palisade, is called the Water Protector Welcome Center, a cozy house with a garden, kitchen, and rope swing that launches into the muddy river, plus workshop garages and other facilities.

Why there? Because it was a key site during the fight against Enbridge’s Line 3 tar sands pipeline. During the protests, Kim spent many days there, building housing and composting toilets. As oil finally began to flow through Line 3, which burrows through the dense clay riverbanks nearby, questions about the center’s future arose. A partnership between Kim’s network and local leaders—including Honor the Earth—emerged, and the river hub was born. Kim says they’re envisioning workshops in seed saving, restorative agriculture at a nearby farm, and ricing on Big Sandy Lake—things that center Indigenous traditions and bolster environmental resilience in northern Minnesota, continuing the work of the Welcome Center.

“There was so much rich cultural and historical education that was happening, like on treaty rights,” says Kim. “One of the inspirations for this project was that, spending so much time up there, I saw so many of my students. They were learning from that experience in ways that couldn’t be gifted to them on a college campus. It felt so much more urgent, more important.”

At the river hub based in the Twin Cities, the grant has allowed Macalester to hire activists- and artists-in-residence. The first is Roxxanne O’Brien, who worked tirelessly to shut down Northside’s polluting Northern Metals Recycling plant. The second is local artist Stephanie Lindquist. They’ve also partnered with groups pushing back on the proposed Upper Harbor Terminal, an impending music venue, park, and housing development in Northside. Many residents say the project would let private owners profit by gentrifying the riverside—a high-value area—while sidelining the neighborhood’s majority-Black community.

“The river itself hasn’t created these divisions, but it gets drawn into human-centered debates.” —John Kim

This, says Kim, is just one poignant illustration of the project’s three themes colliding: race, resource extraction, and environment. The third and fourth hubs, stationed in the American heartland, will address the effects of industrial agriculture in the watershed, racial disparities, governmental neglect, and more. The fifth hub is stationed near New Orleans on a stretch known as “Cancer Alley.” Here, a spate of petrochemical plants—many occupying the onetime sites of plantations—routinely dump waste into the river.

At each hub, researchers, artists, and activists will examine these themes and work to create solutions—all as part of an open school model that’s accessible to the public.

Which raises a crucial point: “The public” is generally not of one mind on divisive issues like race and the environment. Kim acknowledges that the river transects major cultural nerves: urban and rural, red and blue. But he hopes that the hubs will help people across the watershed find common truth in what they ultimately share: the river.

“The river itself hasn’t created these divisions, but it gets drawn into human-centered debates,” says Kim. “I’d like to think that you can’t talk about a river and immediately cause division amongst people. It becomes an opportunity, an opening, and a way of talking about a shared sense of belonging to a place.”