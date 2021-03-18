× Expand Logo courtesy Jordan Lynn/St. Paul Saints Illustration depicting The Minnesota Twins mascot shaking hands with the St. Paul Saints mascot Even though the Saints are now an MLB affiliate, they’ll get to keep their old bag of gimmicks.

Ta-ta, Tsamis

The Saints will cede all control over the field of play to the Twins, who will build the Saints roster and choose its coaching staff. That means longtime Saints manager and beloved ex-Twin George Tsamis is currently contemplating other options, including remaining with the club in an alternate role. Before the pandemic shut down 2020 minor leagues, the Twins’ AAA manager was slated to be Toby Gardenhire, the son of former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

Let the Kids Play

Saints 2.0 (Saints 1.0 were an actual minor league team that played here pre-1961) were a team of prospects with a low ceiling and ex–major leaguers playing out the string. Saints 3.0 will be a mix of the Twins’ top prospects tantalizingly close to 1 Twins Way, major league stars on rehab assignments, and a handful of journeymen who will never see the west side of the I-94 bridge.

The Pohlad Piece

The team remains majority owned by The Goldklang Group, which owns a handful of minor league teams, largely in the eastern time zone. But the Pohlad family is buying a minority stake in the Saints, largely to finance the team’s buy-in to affiliated baseball (MLB doesn’t miss a meal, as they say). Co-owner Mike Veeck will be around too, but he’s mostly based in Charleston, SC.

Same Old, Same Old

The team and the Twins were emphatic in their desire to keep the Saints the Saints. That means status quo on the food, the wacky promotions, the boys in drag tilling the infield. The ticket prices! The glorious modern ambience of CHS Field! The over-the-top Friday night fireworks displays!

More, More, More

Despite the team’s long-standing protestations over playing games before Memorial Day, “affiliated” baseball typically begins about a week after major league teams start and runs through Labor Day. That means your Saints will go from 50 to 72 home games. More is better, no?

It’s Just Business

Though the Saints will be relieved of the need to pay, feed, and house players, not to mention fund their workers’ comp, Major League Baseball’s reorg isn’t without financial risk for the team. Industry observers expect turf wars over MLB’s power to sell national marketing rights for everything from beer to team swag, cutting in on local teams’ autonomy and cut.

Crosstown Cousins

The Twins-Saints marriage (reportedly a 10-year contractual relationship) will have other payoffs. Expect some joint scheduling and promotions to allow fans to catch a game in Minneapolis, ride the Green Line to St. Paul, and see a game in the capital. And a spring training game between the teams is a safe bet as well.

In the Event of a Change in Cabin Pressure…

Saints 2.0 were in a bus league, meaning overnight rides to Winnipeg and Kansas City were common. MLB’s reorg of its minor leagues is in part designed to reduce travel expense for minor league teams. Still, AAA teams mostly voyage by plane, and the Saints should expect at least some jet travel in their future. The nearest AAA team to St. Paul is the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines.