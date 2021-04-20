Minnesota’s Rising Eagle Population Explained

× Expand Shutterstock Bald Eagle Beautiful bald eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalus, perched on a Norway Pine tree branch in a Minnesota forest.

Bald eagles sightings have become a common phenomenon for Minnesotans, but that wasn’t always the case. Up until 2007, bald eagles were an endangered species in America. Even after their removal from the endangered list that year, they were listed as a “threatened species.”

But now in 2021, the bald eagle population is soaring. In a 2020 report, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that the eagle population in America has grown to over 316,700 individual birds, with more than 71,000 nesting pairs.

Lori Arent, assistant director of the Gabbert Raptor Center, says it’s amazing how well the eagles–which teetered on the brink of extinction just 15 years ago–have recovered on their own.

Arent has worked with raptors for over 30 years at the center, where she treats up to 1,000 raptors a year. “When I first started, eagles were still endangered, and every time we'd get one in the clinic it was pretty exciting,” Arent says. “We felt that the outcome of that bird could affect the local population.”

Bald eagles have always made up a large portion of the raptor center’s patients, but now they are a fifth of the caseload. “Back then we got maybe 30-40 eagles a year, but now I can tell you we get anywhere from 180-200 eagles a year,” Arent says. “That right there shows you the growth of the population over time.”

“It’s pretty dramatic from then to now,” Arent says.

Minnesota has always been a hot spot for eagle nesting, even when they were endangered. This is due to the amount of water in Minnesota, Arent says. When the lakes freeze over in the winter, eagles begin to scavenge, which can lead to lead poisoning from bullets lodged in animal carcasses. DDT and the use of other toxic substances were the main factors that drove the endangerment of the bald eagles.

Arent explains that the extreme rise in the eagle’s population has been gradually happening over time. The incredible part about it though, is that the eagles did it all on their own. The peregrine falcon has had a similar comeback over the last few years, but that was aided by captive breeding and release efforts, something that didn’t happen with bald eagles.

Relocation efforts did help expand the repopulation of eagles, but that doesn’t involve any captive breeding. Arent says the size of the bald eagle–whose wingspan can reach over 7 feet–presents inherent challenges when working with it in any capacity. “It’s a little bit harder to breed them,” Arent jokes.

As the eagle population continues to grow, Arent says the raptor center has seen an increasing number of eagles admitted due to territorial disputes. Typically eagles prefer to nest far away from each other, but that’s not an option anymore.

“They have less and less territory space that they’re trying to squeeze into, so then they get into these battles,” Arent says. Male eagles fight to the death, so it's not uncommon for both eagles to come in with serious injuries.

Along with fights, illegal shooting of eagles played a large factor in their endangerment for quite some time. “We still see eagles that are shot, but the numbers are not like they used to be,” Arent says.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the nationwide population of eagles has quadrupled. However, Arent says this number may be a bit misleading. “They indicate that their estimation methods are improved and the modeling so it's probably not that there are four times as many Eagles,” Arent says.

Despite an exact number, eagles are a massive success story in wildlife conservation. How can you help to sustain this growth, not only with the eagle population, but with all wildlife? “Use good practices,” Arent says. “Make good decisions about what you put in not only the bird’s environment, but your environment too.”