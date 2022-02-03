Minnesotans Competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics

× Expand Julia Engel Jessie Diggins

The 2022 Winter Olympics are upon us, and no matter what sport is your favorite to watch, make some time for these Minnesotan Olympians who are sure to make us proud.

Cross Country Skiing

Schedule

Jessie Diggins

Coming to defend her history book gold medal-winning title from the 2018 Olympics, Diggins brings the sparkles and shine to the sport that is not typically as glorious. In 2018 Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won the skate team sprints, which was not only the first-ever gold medal won by the United States in the sport of cross country skiing, it was the first medal. Originally from Afton, watch her shine in 2022.

Jon Soto Moreno

Competing in his first-ever Olympics for Mexico, this 28-year-old from Richfield is bringing the heat and grace it takes to make a lasting impression. He started skiing in high school and graduated from Richfield High School in 2011. Humble and bright, watch him as he lives his dream of representing Mexico in the 2022 Olympic Games.

Women’s Hockey

Schedule

Grace Zumwinkle

This 22-year-old is representing the United States in her debut Olympics. Originally from Excelsior, she played for the University of Minnesota.

Lee Stecklein

This Roseville native is coming in with both a silver and a gold medal under her belt. Her past medals and playing for the Gophers make her another Minnesota pride and joy.

Maddie Rooney

Andover’s own was the starting goaltender for the 2018 Olympics when the US won gold. At only 24, she is competing in her second Olympics this year.

Kelly Pannek

This Plymouth native and both Benilde-St.Margaret graduate and former University of Minnesota student is playing for the US for the second time after being a part of the gold-winning team in 2018.

Dani Cameranesi

Another Plymouth native is representing the United States again. She had three goals and two assists during the 2018 Olympics Games.

Hannah Brandt

From Vadnais Heights, Brandt played for Hill-Murray High School and the University of Minnesota. She is the U’s record scoring leader with 286 points during her four seasons.

University of Minnesota alums and students Megan Bozek, Amanda Kessel, and Abbey Murphy will also be representing team USA.

Several University of Minnesota-Duluth alums and students are also making an appearance in the 2022 Olympic Games:

Ashton Bell will be representing Canada

Kassy Betinol will be representing China

Michelle Löwenhielm will be representing Sweden

Emma Söderberg will be representing Sweden

Jocelyne Larocque will be representing Canada

Lara Stalder will be representing Switzerland

Jessica Wong will be representing China

Kateřina Mrázová will be representing the Czech Republic

University of Minnesota’s recruits Josefin Bouveng will be representing Sweden, and Nelli Laitinen will be representing Finland.

Men’s Hockey

Schedule

Nick Perbix

23 year old, Elk River native and current player for St. Cloud State is making his debut appearance representing the U.S.

Aaron Ness

At 31, Ness is making his debut appearance for the United States. He has played for the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes in the past.

Ben Meyers

Competing for the United States for the first time, 23-year-old Meyers is a Delano native and currently plays for the University of Minnesota.

Sam Hentges

Totino-Grace grad and New Brighton native, this St. Cloud State senior will be making his debut appearance for the United States.

Drew Helleson

At only 20, the defenseman from Farmington will be playing for the United States for the first time this year.

Brock Faber

At 19, the defenseman from Maple Grove plays for the University of Minnesota and will be making his debut at this Olympics.

Noah Cates

Currently a senior and captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth team, this 2017 Stillwater High School grad is another to be making his debut.

Also, look out for:

University of Minnesota student Matthew Knies will be competing for the United States.

Minnesota State Mankato student Nathan Smith will be representing the United States.

Former Wild player Eric Staal will also be representing Canada.

Curling

Schedule

John Shuster

Shuster is a resident of Duluth representing the United States in perhaps one of the Minnesotan sports to exist. Coming in with Olympic experience every cycle since 2006, Shuster was the skip in 2018 when the U.S. won the first-ever gold medal. He was also named to carry the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony.

Chris Plys

Plys is representing the United States for the second time. Plys is from Duluth and is returning after being an alternate at the 2010 Olympics.

John Landsteiner

Born in Mankato and now a Duluth resident, Landsteiner was a part of the gold-winning team in 2018 and is making his third appearance at the Olympics for the United States.

Tara Peterson

This 30-year-old is making her debut. Originally from Eagan, she began curling with her family at the St. Paul Curling Club. She was a spectator when her sister competed for the U.S. in 2018.

Tabitha Peterson

At 32, Peterson is making her second Olympic appearance. She will be competing with her sister Tara this year and when she’s not curling, she works as a pharmacist.

Aileen Geving

Geving is from Duluth and went to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She and the women’s curling team finished eighth at the 2018 Olympics.

Biathlon

Schedule

Paul Schommer

Although not originally from Minnesota, Schommer attended the College of St. Scholastica and has been a resident of Minneapolis. He started cross country skiing at 15 and started competing in biathlons at 22.

Leif Nordgren

Making his third U.S. Olympic biathlon team appearance, Nordgren is from the Marine on the St. Croix and attended Forest Lake High School.

Vaclav Cervenka

Cervenka is from Grand Rapids and will be making his Olympic debut.

Jake Brown

Brown grew up in the Twin Cities and went to St. Olaf for college. He has been skiing since he was 3 years old, but didn’t try biathlon until after he graduated college.

Alpine Skiing

Schedule

Paula Moltzan

Originally from Prior Lake and learned how to ski at Buck Hill, Moltzan will be making her debut this year for the United States.

Long-Track Speedskating

Schedule

Giorgia Birkeland

At only 19, this White Bear Lake native will be making her Olympic debut. She moved to Utah when she was 17 to train, but her sports idol is still none other than Minnesota’s pride, Jessie Diggins.