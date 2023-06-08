Go Wild at the Minnesota Zoo's Wild Nights Music Fest

× Expand Minnesota Zoo Minnesota Zoo

Conservation rocks, and so will the Minnesota Zoo this summer with the inaugural Wild Nights music festival, featuring live music, access to all trails and exhibits, artisan vendors, and food.

Every other Thursday from 6–10 p.m. through September 14, Wild Nights is set to feature local artists such as Kiss the Tiger, Gully Boys, Yam Haus, Malamanya, and Chastity Brown at the zoo's outdoor amphitheater. Each week of this 18+ event focuses on a different genre, ranging from indie rock to country, world music to hip hop and reggae. Other activities include a silent disco, virtual trivia, and a scavenger hunt.

While the Minnesota Zoo has hosted similar events in the past—including the long tradition of Music in the Zoo—this is the first year of Wild Nights, which expands the number of artists and activities available to visitors. The rebrand comes during the unveiling of new, exciting experiences at the zoo including the new Treetop Trail (which opens to visitors in late July) and Llama Trek (which allows visitors to get up close to this beloved domesticated livestock)— both of which guests can experience while at Wild Nights.

Single tickets starting at $40 for non-members and flex packages, which offer admittance into three nights of your choosing, for $105. Check out more about Wild Nights and nab your tickets at mnzoo.org.