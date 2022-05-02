Minnesota Zoo Breaks Ground on New Treetop Trail

× Expand Courtesy of the MN Zoo MN Zoo Treetop Trail rendering

Some of the Minnesota Zoo’s smallest and most devoted guests may be too young to remember it—but once upon a time, a monorail zipped above the animal habitats, giving zoo-goers a quick overview of the 485-acre zoo. But the zoo closed down the monorail in 2013, citing upkeep and renovation costs, and sold its cars—leaving the track mostly as is, suspended in the sky, unused.

But the monorail track won’t be defunct much longer. Last week, the zoo broke ground on the Treetop Trail: a 32-foot-high, 1.25-mile walking path through—you guessed it—the treetops, using the track as its base. If all goes according to plan, the trail, inspired by New York’s High Line, will open next summer.

“We wanted to get those views back,” says zoo director John Frawley. “With the monorail not working, it disrupted the whole original zoo design. Even the way that the habitats flow and how they’re positioned were to be viewed from that angle, that monorail height.”

From the trail (which the zoo says will be the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop), guests will be able to peep moose, tigers, bison, and other animals in their habitats. It will pass by the reflection pond, Wildwood Nature Center, wetlands, and forests. And, with five access points (complete with elevators and ramps), it’ll be easy for guests of all mobility levels to hop on and off the path between many different zoo locations.

The project, which the zoo expects to cost nearly $33 million, will be financed by both donations and $11 million in state funding.

The zoo has been working with local award-winning firm Snow Kreilich Architects since 2017 to best design a composite path that will withstand the elements (and be usable year-round) while also being undisruptive to the surrounding habitats and nature elements. Construction crews will work to not stress out the animals, and zoo guests likely won’t experience closed areas and exhibits during construction. “We’re being really careful to have a light footprint,” Frawley says.

The entire base will consist of the original monorail track, with an 8-to-12-foot-wide walkway on top, complete with seating on the wider bits and safety fences surrounding the path. While no bikes are allowed on the loop, people can bring strollers, wheelchairs, and wagons—and it can also handle vibration from running, if you want a new view for your morning 5k. (Speaking of which, expect wellness events like walks and yoga classes, plus live music and arts events, right on the trail in the future.) “We’re exploring all the creative things we can do now in the trees,” Frawley says.

Although the zoo’s beloved Music in the Zoo series won’t be returning this summer, Frawley notes there’s certainly no need to wait until 2023 to visit the zoo. The kid-favorite Farm Babies are back this spring (and grownup-fave Farm Nights live music events are happening May 7 and 20 and June 4 this year). Plus, we hear there’s a new Amur tiger to meet—but you’ll have to see for yourselves.

To keep track of the trail’s progress, and for more information, visit treetoptrail.mnzoo.org.