Minnesota's Women's Soccer Team Gears Up for Inaugural Season

A new presence is coming to stadiums across the U.S. The Minnesota Aurora, the state’s new USL W-League women’s soccer team, has its inaugural game and home opener on Thursday, May 26 at the TCO Stadium against the Green Bay Glory.

The groundbreaking, community-owned, women-led team that started as Minnesota Women’s Soccer has come a long way. The team is owned by 3,080 community members from 48 states, 8 countries, 2 military bases, and 1 embassy, according to its website. Clearly highly sought after, ownerships sold out within three months of being announced. Besides the privilege of a cool title, owners get special perks including an exclusive inaugural Minnesota Aurora scarf, an "owner" jersey, and a genuine certificate of ownership.

Part of being community-owned means that its members have a voice in many decisions. “We knew we wanted our community owners to vote on the team name,” says Andrea Yoch, the team's president and one of its nine co-founders. In December, the team gave community members the option to vote on three name options and its corresponding brands: Aurora FC, Foxfire, and Arctic MN.

The latest decision that fans can take part in is choosing the team mascot. The Minnesota Aurora announced three mascot options on social media. The mascot designs were created by Ava Buric, and while they’re cheekily “up for interpretation,” Yoch described them as “a creature, a snow hare rabbit, and a dinosaur.” The winning mascot will likely look different than the digital design and will not be ready for the current soccer season, but keep an eye out for first glimpses around a certain great-get-together, wink wink.

In addition to the community aspect, the uniquely women-led team is making waves. “In sports, it’s still a very male-dominated industry,” Yoch says.” Having majority women leadership is unusual and from a coaching standpoint, all four of our coaches are female.” Over half of the nine founders are female, as are other key leaders in the Aurora. Team kit designers, Allie Rienke (a co-founder), Nicole Meyer, and Carla Zetina-Yglesias are all women, as is the mascot designer Ava Buric and the team physician, Dr. Christie Heikes of Twin Cities Orthopedic.

It was partly an intentional and conscious decision but part of it was simply serendipitous. For one, head coach Nicole Lukic had just happened to move up to the Twin Cities in July 2021 (after seven years in La Crosse) before being hired in December. “We interviewed a lot of people; men and women,” Yoch says. “Nicole had all of the pieces and also just happened to be a woman.”

“Quite simply, [being women-led] means a lot,” Lukic says. “It’s given me an opportunity that maybe I wouldn’t have had without a strong emphasis on trying to create a women-led team. I’m certainly more than qualified to be leading the team but sometimes women aren’t given the opportunities.”

With a strong mission behind them, the Minnesota Aurora is ready for kickoff. On top of the inaugural game, the coming week has a line up of exciting events around the Twin Cities. The USL W trophy is making a little road trip to Eagan to be around for the match. Aurora partners Twin Cities Orthopedics will hold a mini scarf giveaway, and Thursday night, The Minneapolis skyline will light up with the Minnesota Aurora colors of Midnight Blue, Aurora Teal, and Flash Red.

If that’s more than enough to get you hyped up, Yoch reminds us that Thursday night is about the game first and foremost. “There’s been a lot of hoopla in the past 11 months, but Thursday night is about soccer. We just want to get on the field and get going,” she says.

In response to the high anticipation and recent buzz surrounding the Aurora, Yoch says, “It’s a little bit like lightning in a bottle, we’re not sure what combination of things all happen at the same time, but we’re very grateful.”

The team is prioritizing an exciting and safe game day experience at the TCO Stadium in Eagan. The stadium has a capacity of 7,500 according to the Viking Lakes website. “We want to make sure that the [estimated] 6,000 people coming out have an easier time finding parking, have an easier time getting into the stadium where they feel safe and comfortable and welcome,” Yoch says.

She also states that the Vikings have been great partners: “They’re a family that is already committed to soccer and they’re excited about having us there.” The Viking’s Wilf family owns the Floridian MLS team, Orlando City and NWSL team, Orlando Pride.

On the technical side, head coach Lukic and assistant coaches Jennie Clark, Jen Larrick, and goalkeeper coach Cassie Ulrich have been working on getting the team ready to play since practice began on May 9.

Their biggest challenge has been getting everyone on the same page as players trickle in slowly. The roster has a wide age range from high schoolers to grad students with the youngest player, Bayliss Flynn from Edina, being 16 years old. Graduations, exams, and school have kept all the players from getting to the field at the same time.

But the coaches have confidence in the players. And if one thing is keeping everyone together, it's the sport. Many players hope to pursue professional soccer, Lukic says, but even if some players don’t have goals to go professional, they just really love soccer and want to play for as long as they can.

“Our number one goal is to create a professional-like environment and atmosphere for the players,” Lukic says. “As a coaching staff we’re really passionate about making sure the players have the experience they need to play at the next level if the opportunity comes their way.”

Lukic and the coaches have been telling the team to imagine the stadium packed when they walk into training.

“It’s going to be super intimate when that place is packed, I’m excited for the players to experience that environment.” Lukic says. A packed stadium is a good thing because fans play a key role: “The fans will be kind of our 12th player on the field; we’re excited to feel their energy and vibe off them,” she says.

One of the upsides about doing something for the first time is seeing all the traditions forming and coming together. “You can build whatever you want,” Lukic says. “I think we’re excited to even see what the fans are like, what kind of chants they’re going to do,” she says. “It’s going to be super important because it’s going to be that extra thing that makes it feel professional.”

She continues, “Something different for me is working with the other female coaches. Jenny, Jen, and Cassie have been absolutely fantastic to work with. We have a lot of fun, we have a lot in common. As first year staff that’s only really spent eight days on the field together, we’re vibing really well and it’s just fun to be around them which makes going to work that much better.”

Their eye isn’t just on the ball in front of them—they are already chattering about higher goals. Lukic says they are ultimately playing to make it through the playoffs and compete for the 2022 W League Championship on July 23.

The team have since announced their inaugural schedule consisting of 12 regular season games. With six home games at the TCO Stadium and six on the road. Tickets can be purchased at mnaurora.com.