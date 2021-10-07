Minnesota Women’s Soccer Is Making a Name for Itself

× Expand Shutterstock Women's Soccer Women are playing soccer

Starting in summer of 2022, Minnesota will join a new women’s pre-professional league, the USL W League, as one of its founding members. But first, Minnesota Women’s Soccer is looking for a name.

The team has narrowed down the options to fourteen quintessentially Minnesotan names like: Minnesota Aurora, Minnesota Vortex, Iron Minnesota, Arctic Minnesota, and Portage Minnesota.

Minnesota Women’s Soccer is the first independent women’s team to offer community ownership, so who better than the community to choose the team's name? With a $100 minimum donation, community owners can vote on their favorite name and have a say in other key decisions for the team.

In an episode of the podcast All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show, president and co-founder of Minnesota Women’s Soccer, Andrea Yoch, explains the community ownership model came out of a much needed pandemic project. After seeing a similar model with men’s teams to gain community support, Minnesota Women’s Soccer saw an opportunity for the Twin Cities community to engage with the team by having a stake in the team's branding decisions and name.

USL W approved of Minnesota Women’s Soccer’s community ownership model, and the two shared similar missions.

The first was to keep young women in athletics. Yoch explains that for many women, opportunities to play their sport ends with high school or college, but a league like this would offer more choices for women in athletics while growing the talent in the United States.

The other mission is to offer mentorship and connect women with their interest in sports and their career. Yoch gives the example of players being interested in sports business or broadcasting having an opportunity to build on their career goals.

“Together we will create even more opportunities for women in sports on and off the field,” Yoch tells USL W. The club’s community-minded philosophy emphasizes local investors. Vikings Linebacker, Chad Greenway, is one of the more famous, choosing to invest not only as a soccer fan himself, but because his four daughters all play soccer.

But investors don’t necessarily need to be Viking-famous to invest. Yoch explains that people get frustrated with the local billionaire owner model, and a community ownership model is something everyone can do because it’s attainable for any soccer fan.

The team has gathered $650,000 of investments so far as they prepare to vote on their official name. Voting to name the team closed on October 1st, but new investors will still have a chance to have a say in decisions like team colors and other branding.

Two rounds of voting will decide two to four names that will move forward in the branding process, but in the meantime, fans can check out the full list of possible names and decide on their favorites.