Minnesota Vikings Reveal Design for Specialty License Plates

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation released the official design for a new specialty Minnesota license plate that will be available for purchase starting next year in January. The plates feature the unmistakable Minneapolis skyline along the top, with the signature Vikings logo accompanying the plate number.

This decision comes following state legislation passed last May that allows Minnesota superfans to adorn their cars with license plates boasting their favorite sports team, as long as they contribute $30 to the charitable foundations associated with the team.

The proceeds from each of the $30 plate purchases will support the Minnesota Vikings Foundation’s mission to advance children’s health and education initiatives. Founded in 2017, the foundation also aims to address topics such as the educational opportunity gap, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity.

“This is an excellent way for the foundation to connect with Minnesota Vikings fans and generate dollars that make a direct and positive impact on children throughout the state,” said Brett Taber, Vikings vice president of social impact and executive director of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, in a statement.

While the Vikings are the first Minnesota sports team to unveil their custom license plates, they are far from the first sports team in the country to sell their specialty plates through their foundations, being the 28th out of 32 NFL teams to offer them.

The plates will be available for purchase at approximately 170 Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state, and can also be ordered online at drive.mn.gov. Fans can also register online to receive a notification when the plates become available.